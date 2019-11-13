Prof. Edward Greene is new UG Chancellor

The long search for a new Chancellor of the University of Guyana came to an end when the institution announced yesterday that its council has elected a new candidate to fill the slot.

Professor Edward Greene, former UN Special Envoy and CARICOM Assistant Secretary General was selected, and will be installed during this year’s Convocation exercise at 10:00h on Saturday, November 16.

His appointment comes following the end of Chancellor Emeritus Nigel Harris’ term in November of 2018.

The new Chancellor is Guyana-born and attended Tutorial High School. He currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Global Frontier Development and Advisory Services (GOFAD), a Think Tank.

Professor Greene also served as a former UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for HIV in the Caribbean 2012-2017. He was previously the Assistant Secretary-General, Human and Social Development, at the Caribbean Community Secretariat (2000-2010) and Senior Adviser, Public Policy, Health and Human Development, PAHO/WHO (1995-1999).

He sports a distinguished academic career at University of the West Indies (UWI) which includes his service as Pro Vice-Chancellor, Development and Alumni Relations; University Director, Institute of Social and Economic Relations (ISER); Interim Director, Consortium Graduate School for the Social Sciences in the Caribbean (1984-1986); and appointments to the rank of Professor (1988), and Inaugural Professorial Fellow, ISER (1994).

He has authored 10 books and over 60 articles in refereed journals.

Prof. Greene also holds a B.Sc. in Economics (University of London), MSc Political Economy (Mc Master University), a Ph.D. (University of British Columbia) and held visiting Professorships at UCLA, University of Havana, and University of British Columbia.

Professor Greene has played pioneering roles in the establishment of the Consortium of Graduate Studies in the Social Sciences in the Caribbean, an innovative multidisciplinary enterprise linking the Universities of the West Indies, Guyana and Suriname (1985); expanding Alumni Relations and leading successful fund raising campaigns at UWI (1989-1994); and expanding research collaboration and international partnerships with Universities and Development Agencies in North America , Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America (1985-1994).

He is also credited with leadership roles in the establishment of major regional initiatives such as developing the blueprint for the Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP), designated an international best practice by the UN in 2004; the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Medical and other Health Professionals 2004; the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), 2013; the Every Caribbean Woman Every Child Programme being championed by the Spouses of CARICOM Leaders Action Network (SCLAN) (2017); and the PANCAP Justice For All Programme engaging regional parliamentarians, faith leaders, representatives of the private sector, youth, civil society and key Populations (2013-

2019).

Professor Greene was Adviser in social policy development to many Caribbean governments and served on many prestigious Boards.

These include: Director to the Canadian International Institute for Peace and Security, and Consultant to several international agencies including the World Bank, IDB, The European Union, UNDP, and UNESCO.

He was a member of Member of the Commonwealth Secretariat

High Level Panel for South-South Cooperation in Higher Education, and the UNAIDS/ Lancet Commission on Defeating AIDS- Achieving Sustainable Health. He was also Chair of the CARICOM Steering Committee for Climate Change and Sustainable Development. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including national

Honours, the Golden Arrow of Achievement from Guyana and

the second highest honour, the Yellow Star from Suriname. He also received the prestigious PAHO/WHO Award for Administration in Public Health (2011); the Sir Phillip Sherlock Award from the University of the West Indies and University of Technology, Jamaica for outstanding contribution to Health and Development (2012); the Institute of Caribbean Studies, Caribbean

American Heritage Award for Public Service (2016); and the Honorary Doctor of Laws from UWI for outstanding academic and public service (2017).

And it was also announced that the council has named Rt. Hon. David Lammy as the University’s First Envoy Extraordinaire

Born to Guyanese parents, Lammy began serving in the British Parliament in 2000. He studied law at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London. He earned an LL.M from Harvard Law School and has served as Parliamentary UnderSecretary of State for Innovation, Universities and Skills and later as Minister of State for Innovation, Universities and Skills. He had continuously maintained active interests in Guyana.