Namilco continues financial support of RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour 1st Division Team

The Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour first division team on Friday last received the final installment of its sponsorship deal with its official

sponsor, the National Milling Company (Namilco). Secretary/CEO of the RHTYSC, MS Hilbert Foster received the cheque from Ralf Hemsingh, Operation Manager of the Company. Namilco came on board as the sponsor of the team earlier this year.

Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board stated that the support of the Agricola based company has been crucial to the success of the team, which has so far reached the finals of two tournaments in 2019. They defeated Albion in the semifinals of the Stag Beer 50 overs round robin tournament and then got past Young Warriors CC by seven runs to advance to the finals of the Ivan Madray Memorial 20/20 tournament.

The team is currently preparing to participate in the Berbice Cricket Board’s Banks Beer two days and Busta Champion of Champions 40 overs tournaments. The team have three of its members involved in the ongoing CWI 50 overs tournament – Assad Fudadin who has scored a century for Jamaica, Clinton Pestano and Kevin Sinclair who has impressed on debut for the West Indies emerging players team. Kevlon Anderson is also a part of the West Indies Under-19 training squad for the World Cup, while Sheneta Grimmond, Shemaine Campbelle and Shabika Gajnabi are on playing for West Indies female team. Anderson, Junior Sinclair and Matthew Pottaya also played for Guyana at the junior level. Additionally, a total of ten played in the recent GCB franchise league – Clinton Pestano, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Shawn Pereira, Eon Hooper, Chanderpaul Govindhan, Jonathan Rampersaud, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Sinclair and Sylus Tyndall.

The long serving Secretary/CEO also revealed that the Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Under-21 team reached the finals of the BCB Elizabeth Styles Under-21 tournament and were also involved in over twenty-two personal developmental programmes to make a positive difference in the lives of others. They include monthly old age pensioners breakfast programme, Say No to Suicide posters, Youth Information booklet, Medical Outreach, donation to the Port Mourant Hospital, donations to schools and NGOS among others. Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu expressed thanks to the Management of Namilco especially. Bert Sukhai, Fitzroy Mc Leoud for their cooperation.