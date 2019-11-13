NA United FC secure wins in contrasting style

In the first match of Monday’s double header in the Berbice leg of the GFF NAMILCO FLOUR POWER U17 LEAGUE, played in sunny conditions at the Esplanade Park in New Amsterdam, Monedderlust FC edged out Corriverton Links FC two goals to one in a keenly contested affair.

Raynel Ross of Monedderlust opened up the scoring as early as the 7th minute, which would be the only first half goal. After the resumption Monedderlust went further ahead from an Esan Flatts strike in the 47th minute.

Both teams battled it out spiritedly with success coming for Corriverton Links off the boot of Akeem Blades in the 65th minute to close the gap 2 – 1. However, except for some close calls on both sides, no further damage was done, ending in victory for Monedderlust.

The second match between Hopetown Rangers and NA United resulted in a five nil routing of Hopetown Rangers by a relentlessly attacking NA United team, which forced Hopetown onto the defensive for most of their afternoon’s encounter.

The goal scorers were Tyrick Ogleton and Sceon Johnson with a brace of goals each, backed up by one from Sherwin Thomas, who actually opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Sceon Johnson then made it 2 – nil at half time with the first of his double in the 36th minute.

Upon resumption Ogleton added his double strike in the 53rd and 69th minutes then Johnson crowned it off with his second goal in the 72nd minute, to complete the 5 – nil drubbing of Hopetown Rangers.

The third place game between Corriverton Links FC and Hopetown Rangers FC and the championship match between Monedderlust FC and NA United FC is expected to be another double header feature this weekend.