My Suggestions to Minister. Ramjattan

Dear Editor,

Please allow me to make a suggestion to Minister Ramjattan. Firstly, I keep asking myself ‘Why is there no proactive method of safe guarding and educating our citizens of their basic human rights?’. Minister Ramjattan, I am not a supporter of your party nor am I politically influenced in any way. I am just a concerned citizen. First of all, your 2.00 a.m. curfew, I do not agree with it but, I applaud you for your bold stand. May I suggest to you, to make an additional effort to safeguard citizens from loud music and vulgarity. All bars/rum shops in rural or urban areas should be enclosed (once music is played). Neighbour and persons passing by the said bars should be unable to hear anything in those bars; party goers and neighbours would be un-affected. Additionally, vehicles should be restricted from playing loud music in residential areas. Further, would you kindly make efforts to educate our citizens on how to appropriately communicate with police officers; how to speak and how they should be spoken to; whether it is legal to record them and appropriate measures to take if their basic rights are infringed upon. These are the polices that will find favor with the voter; these are the polices that will safe guard your people.

Regards,

Concerned Citizen.