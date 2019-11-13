Man who shot dog food vendor to face High Court trial

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus yesterday committed 21-year-old Naresh Samaroo to the High Court for trial. He is accused of shooting a dog food vendor last year.

Samaroo, who is a welder, of 97 James Street, Albouystown, was on remand while his Preliminary Inquiry (PI) was being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

On his first appearance before the court, Samaroo was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on September 24, 2018, at Stevedore Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, he caused grievous bodily harm to Shane Cooper.

After the completion of the PI, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus ruled that she was of the opinion that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence for a conviction and as such the defendant should stand trial at the High Court for the offence.

As a result, Samaroo will make an appearance at the High Court for trial at the next practicable session of the assizes. He remains on remand until that time.

The facts of the case stated that on the day in question, around 21:15 hrs, Cooper was at his business place situated at Stevedore Street, when he was approached by three men.

The court heard that the men walked up to the dog food vendor and demanded that he hand over his jewellery. Cooper, fearing for his life, tried to escape but was shot in his leg and back.

The injured man was then picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he underwent surgery.

The matter was later reported, an investigation was carried out, and Samaroo was arrested. The court heard an identification parade was then conducted and Samaroo was positively identified by the victim as one of the persons who attacked him.