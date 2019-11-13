ISA Islamic School Inter House sports set for November 21

Latest update November 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
The ISA Islamic School Inter House athletic sports will be held on November 21 at the Everest Cricket Club. The sports will consist of track races and novelty events and will commence with a march past at 08:30hrs. The houses that will be competing are Badr, Uhud, Quadisiya and Yarmuk.
The school will host its Nursery sports on November 19 at Muslim Youth Organisation ground from 08:30hrs with the same four houses participating.
On November 18, the school’s Inter House male and female five-over softball cricket competition will be held at MYO and GNIC SC grounds, while the Guyana Islamic Trust Inter Jamaat futsal competition will be held at the National Park tarmac from 08:30hrs.
