Latest update November 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ISA Islamic School Inter House sports set for November 21

Nov 13, 2019 Sports 0

The ISA Islamic School Inter House athletic sports will be held on November 21 at the Everest Cricket Club. The sports will consist of track races and novelty events and will commence with a march past at 08:30hrs. The houses that will be competing are Badr, Uhud, Quadisiya and Yarmuk.
The school will host its Nursery sports on November 19 at Muslim Youth Organisation ground from 08:30hrs with the same four houses participating.
On November 18, the school’s Inter House male and female five-over softball cricket competition will be held at MYO and GNIC SC grounds, while the Guyana Islamic Trust Inter Jamaat futsal competition will be held at the National Park tarmac from 08:30hrs.

More in this category

Sports

WDFA Senior league Western Pumas thrash Hurry ATE 4-1 on Monday

WDFA Senior league Western Pumas thrash Hurry ATE 4-1 on Monday

Nov 13, 2019

Sixteen matches have been contested in the West Demerara Football Association’s (WDFA) senior league following Monday’s play at the Uitvlugt Community Center ground where Western Pumas thumped...
Read More
TWT/GUYOIL Schools football League President’s College, Lodge record latest wins

TWT/GUYOIL Schools football League President’s...

Nov 13, 2019

Trophy Stall Junior Tournament 2019 set for Saturday

Trophy Stall Junior Tournament 2019 set for...

Nov 13, 2019

Topco Juice Junior Rapid Chess Tournament Aravinda Singh prevails

Topco Juice Junior Rapid Chess Tournament...

Nov 13, 2019

NA United FC secure wins in contrasting style

NA United FC secure wins in contrasting style

Nov 13, 2019

ISA Islamic School Inter House sports set for November 21

ISA Islamic School Inter House sports set for...

Nov 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Too many sellers

    The Peeper decided last Sunday to pay a visit to the other section of the Georgetown Seawall – the section near to the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019