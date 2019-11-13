Is thiefing all around

Is always a problem when de government got to feed people in bulk. And de people who always need bulk cooking are de police, souljas, sick people in hospital and prisoners.

And de people who cooking fuh these people always fat. Is like if dem alone does eat. At one time dem boys use to think that when people see so much food dem appetite does cut and dem can’t eat plenty. Of course that is not de case wid most of dem who doing de bulk cooking.

Dem does eat when dem tasting de food; dem does eat when de pot finish; dem does eat when is time to share de food and dem does eat before dem go home.

De hospital in G/T suddenly discover a problem. Dem boys seh that some hospital committee was forced to do a check of de food in de storage. De patients start to complain how de whole wheat bread short and when is time to fry plantain, only some patients does get.

Right away dem boys suspect that is rats does carry away de whole wheat bread and de plantain. One man seh that dem rats got to be travelling wid haversacks and back packs. De amount of bread and plantain that does disappear from de kitchen cause de hospital to increase de amount of bread and plantain it does buy.

That is wha got dem boys wondering at de sense de hospital bigwigs got. If is de rats carrying away de food then get rid of de rats. But is like de hospital bigwigs decide to let de thiefing continue.

Anodda thing that got dem boys shaking dem head is all dem policemen and souljas who getting involve in crime. Dem boys know is a thin line that separate de lawmen from de criminals. A soulja and he friends tackle a man and carry away US$9 million worth of gold. Some of dem get ketch and de people find some of de gold.

De one who try to rob de gold dealer de odda was a former policeman. Is nuff of that going on.

Talk half and don’t ask bout de thiefing.