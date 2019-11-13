Hamilton Green Cup reaches round-of-16

The nine-a-side inter-ward/village football tournament which is being coordinated to celebrate the 85th birth anniversary of former Mayor of Georgetown and Prime Minister Hamilton Green has reached the final sixteen following last Sunday’s opening play at the Den Amstel Community Center ground on the West Coast of Demerara.

The fixtures for this Sunday’s play have been released by the organiser; Lennox Arthur, and some interesting matchups are scheduled to get underway at the same Den Amstel venue with matches kicking off from 16:00hrs.

Den Amstel Kings will play Lima Dam in Sunday’s first match, while Wales will clash with Agricola in match two. Pouderoyen will take on Plaisance, while Crane will be pitted against Stewartville. The penultimate clash will see Uitvlugt playing De Kinderen, while the feature match will have West Site Spartans that have Delon Lanferman and Trayon Bobb in their ranks playing Casa Coima of Venezuela.

The winning team will take home $200,000 and the NAMILCO trophy, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $100,000 and Ministry of Communities trophy, $60,000 and the NAMILCO trophy and $40,000 and the Cummings Electrical trophy respectively.

The winning and runner-up teams will also receive hampers from Ricks and Sari. The player with the most goals will get a Dinette chair from China Trading and a single bed from AH&L Kissoon.

Among the sponsors to date are NAMILCO, Ministry of Communities, Cummings Electrical, International Pharmaceutical Agency (IPA), Guyoil, BK International, Gafoors, Ready Mix, Ricks and Sari, New Thriving, TecnoMills, AH&L Kissoon, China Trading, Ministry of Legal Affairs, Ministry of National Resources, National Sports Commission and the Guyana Police Force.