GUYSUCO wins 4th consecutive cricket title

Another successful day of sport for agencies and departments within the Ministry of Agriculture went down on Friday last at the National Park in Georgetown with Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) retaining their cricket championship in the feature event.

Playing in cloudy and humid conditions, Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) won the toss and asked the defending champions to bat and after their allotted 10 overs, GUYSUCO reached an imposing 172-4.

GUYSUCO started miserably when Adrian Singh was dismissed off the first ball of the match but his fellow opener, Troy Matterson and the stylish Andy Mohan added a match-winning second wicket partnership of 121 in just over seven overs.

Mohan who began aggressively, smashed 73 from 28 balls with eight sixes and four fours, while Matterson accelerated after Mohan was dismissed scored on 80 from 27 balls with nine sixes and five fours.

Keith Salroop who got the early wicket finished with 1/19, while Travis Fung 1/40 was the other successful wicket taker for GRDB.

In reply, GRBD struggled to keep up with the required run rate and stumbled to 107/7 innings closed. Only Jared Persaud (40) and A. Sharma (30) offered any resistance to the skilled GUYSUCO bowling which was lead by Matterson (2/28) and Mohan (2/6). GUYSUCO won by 65 runs and took their fourth consecutive cricket title.

At the presentation ceremony, Troy Matterson was named Man-of-the-Match in the final and was also the tournament’s leading run scorer with 238 runs, while Arnim Griffith of the Hydroment Service was the best bowler with six scalps.

In other events of the day, National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) retained their domino title after overcoming Mahaica Mahaicony and Abary Agricultural Development Authority (MMAADA) and GUYSUCO in the final, while MMAADA beat GRDB in the cards final for their fourth consecutive title as well.

There was added excitement with the novelty games which saw good participation by persons from the various departments and agencies. Like the sporting events, the winners of the novelty events won trophies, medals, hampers and other tangible prizes that were presented at the closing ceremony.

The day began with the march past of athletes from the agencies where Deputy Permanent Secretaries, Aretha Henry (Admin) and Dacia Ferguson (Finance) and Technical Development Officer (TDO) of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Seon Erskine took the salute.

In her welcome remarks, Henry encouraged the athletes be good ambassadors of their agencies and to take the opportunity to bond with colleagues from the other departments, while Erskine praised the Ministry of Agriculture for being the only government agency to have a day of sports. The NSC TDO further stated that sport unites a nation and was happy that so many different persons with so many different skills set professionally and from so many different parts of the country can come together because of sport.

The annual sports day wraps up Agriculture month which is observed annually in October and has seen increase in participation every year.

At the closing ceremony, trophies and other prizes were presented to all winners including the Fisheries Department won the basketball competition, Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) were crowned champions of the volleyball competition, NDIA took the table tennis title, MMA won the football championship, Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) and the Fisheries Department were tied for first place in circle tennis and the Hydromet Service who won the march past.