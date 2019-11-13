Latest update November 13th, 2019 12:15 AM

Golden Jaguars readies for two International engagements

The Guyana Golden Jaguars will be in action this weekend at home then on Monday in Jamaica as they continue their participation in the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) tournament which see participating teams battle in home and away fixtures.

Brazilian Golden Jaguars Head Coach Marcio Maximo (hands raised) talks with his charges at the start of a training session at the GFF National Training Centre yesterday.

The side has been in preparation mode for some time now, quietly going about their programme under the watchful eyes of Golden Jaguars Brazilian Head Coach Marcio Maximo and support staff at the GFF National Training Centre at Providence.
Guyana will play Aruba here on Friday night from 9:00pm then travel to over the weekend to take on the Jamaicans on Monday in Jamaica.
Match time on Friday is 9:00pm and fans are encouraged to come out and support the Jags. The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will today release the team chosen to play Friday’s game.

