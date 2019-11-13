Golden Jaguars readies for two International engagements

Latest update November 13th, 2019 12:15 AM
The Guyana Golden Jaguars will be in action this weekend at home then on Monday in Jamaica as they continue their participation in the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) tournament which see participating teams battle in home and away fixtures.
The side has been in preparation mode for some time now, quietly going about their programme under the watchful eyes of Golden Jaguars Brazilian Head Coach Marcio Maximo and support staff at the GFF National Training Centre at Providence.
Guyana will play Aruba here on Friday night from 9:00pm then travel to over the weekend to take on the Jamaicans on Monday in Jamaica.
Match time on Friday is 9:00pm and fans are encouraged to come out and support the Jags. The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will today release the team chosen to play Friday’s game.
Nov 13, 2019The Guyana Golden Jaguars will be in action this weekend at home then on Monday in Jamaica as they continue their participation in the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) tournament which see participating...
Nov 13, 2019
Nov 13, 2019
Nov 13, 2019
Nov 13, 2019
Nov 12, 2019
I grew up in a home with strong, practicing Hindu parents. My mom had a tiny Hindu altar in the living room. But I strayed... more
The claim of a 75% increases in public service pay over the past four years is yet another of the ingenious claims of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Why does Harvard University in the United States of America (US) have a moral obligation to provide... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]