GMR&SC Clash of Champions Allie and Mohamed Jr. hunting Seebarran

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Clash of Champions International race meet speeds off this Saturday and Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, and while competitors from Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, North America and England are expected to scorch the tracks, there is much buzzing among the local daredevils.

Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr. and Riaz Allie are two of the local competitors that will be dusting off their racing gloves this Sunday after not competing for a while. Despite having not competed for the year, both drivers are confident of dominating this weekend’s Miracle Optical local street tuner class.

The overseas based Riaz Allie will sport a new Honda Civic with a B16 engine in the Street Tuner class although he will also be competing in the Choke Starlet Cup and group 3 with a Toyota Starlet.

Mohamed Jr. in an interview with Kaieteur Sport explained that he has, “A Toyota Levin and a Honda Civic, both in the street tuner class. I haven’t decided which one I’m driving as yet but the other one will be piloted by a surprise driver. Someone that is very well known in racing and it will be a treat for the fans.”

Allie and Mohamed Jr. will face stern opposition in Raymond Seebarran who is the defending street tuner champion and current points leader. Seebarran in his Ramps Logistics sponsored Starlet was unfazed when he got word of the challenges that has been declared against him and he responded with

his iconic tagline, “Taking no prisoners.”

Also confirmed for the street tuner class are Azad Hassan and Troy Muir.

In addition to the Miracle Optical Street Tuner, a full field of SR3 radicals will line up at South Dakota in addition to the exciting groups four, three and two, while the local Choke Starlet Cup and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner will provide excitement. Team Mohamed’s, Matthew Vieira and Stephen Vieira will thrill in the bikes’ class.

The championship winners of the Choke Starlet Cup, Miracle Optical Street Tuner and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner are set to pocket $500,000 each.

Admission to the venue costs $2000 and fans will be able to access the goose neck grand stand for an additional cost of $2000.

B.M Soat Auto Sales, Mohamed’s Enterprise, KFC, Tropical Shipping, Valvoline, Ansa McAl, Motul, ExxonMobil, Japarts and Air Services are the major sponsor of the event.