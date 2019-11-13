GECOM to construct registration office in Kamarang

Latest update November 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 94 bids for 13 major governmental projects. One notable project included the construction of a registration office at Kamarang, Cuyuni- Mazaruni, Region 7.
Other noteworthy plans included the reconstruction of the Licence Revenue Office building, situated at Princes and Smyth Streets in Georgetown, and the construction of the Ministry of Public Telecommunications’ Command Centre at Liliendaal.
Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)
Construction of registration office at Kamarang, Region 7
Supply and delivery of uniform materials, gents’ shirts and jackets for 2020
The Supreme Court
Installation of stand-by generators at the Linden Magistrates’ Courts, Region 10
Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI
MOPI – Government buildings in Regions 3 & 4
Lot 1: Construction of mess mall and kitchen at Den Amstel Training Centre, Region 3
Lot 2: Construction of mess hall and kitchen at Coldingen Training Centre, Region 4
Lot 3: Upgrading of classroom at Kuru Kuru, Region 4
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Support for the Criminal Justice System – Procurement of goods and civil works for the police prosecutors
Lot 1: Computer hardware, software and accessories
Lot 2: Computer hardware, software and accessories
Lot 3: Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Office, cubicles and accessories, office equipment and furniture, civil works- Court Superintendent Office, Brickdam
Ministry of the Presidency (MOtP)
Procurement of stationery, office supplies and printer ink in lots one and two
Procurement of new vehicles
Ministry of Public Telecommunications
Construction of Ministry of Public Telecommunications Command Centre at Liliendaal
Ministry of Public Security
Capping of yard, Parade Street – Guyana Prison Services (GPS)
Extension of storage bond (GPS)
Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)
Reconstruction of Licence Revenue Office building, situated at Princes and Smyth Streets, Georgetown, Region 4
Construction of living quarters (lower flat) #2 Corriverton, Region 6
Construction of living quarters (lower flat) #1 Corriverton, Region 6
Construction of living quarters (lower flat) #3 Corriverton, Region 6
