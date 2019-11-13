Latest update November 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GECOM to construct registration office in Kamarang

Nov 13, 2019 News 0

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 94 bids for 13 major governmental projects. One notable project included the construction of a registration office at Kamarang, Cuyuni- Mazaruni, Region 7.
Other noteworthy plans included the reconstruction of the Licence Revenue Office building, situated at Princes and Smyth Streets in Georgetown, and the construction of the Ministry of Public Telecommunications’ Command Centre at Liliendaal.

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)
Construction of registration office at Kamarang, Region 7

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of uniform materials, gents’ shirts and jackets for 2020

 

 

 

The Supreme Court
Installation of stand-by generators at the Linden Magistrates’ Courts, Region 10

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI
MOPI – Government buildings in Regions 3 & 4
Lot 1: Construction of mess mall and kitchen at Den Amstel Training Centre, Region 3
Lot 2: Construction of mess hall and kitchen at Coldingen Training Centre, Region 4
Lot 3: Upgrading of classroom at Kuru Kuru, Region 4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Legal Affairs
Support for the Criminal Justice System – Procurement of goods and civil works for the police prosecutors
Lot 1: Computer hardware, software and accessories
Lot 2: Computer hardware, software and accessories
Lot 3: Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Office, cubicles and accessories, office equipment and furniture, civil works- Court Superintendent Office, Brickdam 

 

 

 

 

 

 Ministry of the Presidency (MOtP)
Procurement of stationery, office supplies and printer ink in lots one and two

 

 

 

Procurement of new vehicles

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Telecommunications
Construction of Ministry of Public Telecommunications Command Centre at Liliendaal

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Security
Capping of yard, Parade Street – Guyana Prison Services (GPS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Extension of storage bond (GPS)

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)
Reconstruction of Licence Revenue Office building, situated at Princes and Smyth Streets, Georgetown, Region 4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Construction of living quarters (lower flat) #2 Corriverton, Region 6

 

Construction of living quarters (lower flat) #1 Corriverton, Region 6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of living quarters (lower flat) #3 Corriverton, Region 6

More in this category

Sports

WDFA Senior league Western Pumas thrash Hurry ATE 4-1 on Monday

WDFA Senior league Western Pumas thrash Hurry ATE 4-1 on Monday

Nov 13, 2019

Sixteen matches have been contested in the West Demerara Football Association’s (WDFA) senior league following Monday’s play at the Uitvlugt Community Center ground where Western Pumas thumped...
Read More
TWT/GUYOIL Schools football League President’s College, Lodge record latest wins

TWT/GUYOIL Schools football League President’s...

Nov 13, 2019

Trophy Stall Junior Tournament 2019 set for Saturday

Trophy Stall Junior Tournament 2019 set for...

Nov 13, 2019

Topco Juice Junior Rapid Chess Tournament Aravinda Singh prevails

Topco Juice Junior Rapid Chess Tournament...

Nov 13, 2019

NA United FC secure wins in contrasting style

NA United FC secure wins in contrasting style

Nov 13, 2019

ISA Islamic School Inter House sports set for November 21

ISA Islamic School Inter House sports set for...

Nov 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Too many sellers

    The Peeper decided last Sunday to pay a visit to the other section of the Georgetown Seawall – the section near to the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019