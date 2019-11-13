Fire destroys Queenstown residence

A mother and her two children have been forced to seek an alternative dwelling place after their home of ten years went up in flames yesterday around 17:30hrs. The family was unable to save anything.

The owner of the home has been identified as 34-year-old Debra Pereira.

Kaieteur News understands that yesterday afternoon the home owner was sitting in the bottom flat of the two storey building located at 14B Oronoque Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, when a fire erupted in the top half of the concrete structure, destroying everything in its path.

A neighbour, who would only identify herself as ‘Shelly’, related that she was in her kitchen cooking when she saw smoke coming from the front of the building.

“When I see this smoke I start to shout for Debra and when she answered me, I tell she about the smoke. But before we could have done anything there was a loud noise and the entire top of the building went up in flames.”

When contacted for information in relation to the circumstances of the incident, the owner of the home was in a very emotional state, and was unable to provide same.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle stated that initial investigations have ruled out arson.