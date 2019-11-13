Factory Price honours five centurions at PMT20 Cup

Latest update November 13th, 2019 12:14 AM
Factory Price General Store has honored five players who have scored centuries in the recently concluded Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup.
Oswald Chandler of Parika Legends scored 145 against Marine Legends, Randolph Perreira of Savage Legends made 127 not out against the said opponents, Sunil Dhaniram of Parika Legends made 135 versus New York Legends, Rudolph Baker of Regal Legends struck 106 against Guyana Rockaway Legends; all in the over 50 category.
Bhim George of SVC Corriverton scored 109 versus Success Masters in the over-45 segment.
Proprietor of the entity, Toolsie Sahadeo presented trophies to those present at the simple ceremony held yesterday at the entity’s King Street location.
Meanwhile, Farm XI has since extended congratulations to Suraj Boodhoo, Dianand Singh and Aftaab Shamsudeen on their outstanding performances in the open category. Boodhoo made 119 against Bartica, while Singh and Shamsudeen grabbed five and four wickets respectively in the said encounter which Farm won by 210 runs.
