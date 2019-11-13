El Dorado Golf Classic set for Saturday at LGC

President of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) Aleem Hussain said that not only the players but fans will receive prizes when the club stages the El Dorado Golf Classic on Saturday.

The tournament, which will tee of at 11:00hrs, and will be played in the 0-9, 10-18, 19-28 flights, was launched yesterday at Demerara Distillers Limited head office, Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Prizes will be given to the top three finishers in each flight, the Longest Drive and nearest to pin. The best aged golfer award for the first time in LGC history will be given out.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, El Dorado brand manager Maria Munroe told the media that the Demerara Distillers Limited and their El Dorado Brand was pleased to extend it’s partnership with the Lusignan Golf Club to host the 2019 El Dorado Classic.

“Golf in Guyana has always been supported by El Dorado and we intend to keep the major tournament on our calendar of main events. Our continued partnership is one of great importance, especially since we have seen tremendous growth in the sport,” Munroe stated.

The Brand Manager said El Dorado brand is committed to the development and promotion of Golf as a healthy form of entertainment. “Our prestigious tournament has always seen both male and female players compete at a very high level over the course of a day to become the El Dorado Champion. Our team has and will support the development of the sport and we have seen tremendous strides to include women and children in the sport by Mr. Hussain.”

Munroe expressed gratitude to the media and added that they are very excited to be on board. “We see golf as a fitting sporting event for this brand. We are committed to sports development in Guyana and we will continue top support golf,” she posited. Munroe wished the players well and said they are looking forward to a successful and exciting tournament.

President of the LGC Aleem Hussain stated that DDL has been supporting Golf for over 20 years. “Despite the fact that golf has grown to be amongst the top recognised sport in the country, it is our partners’ loyalty that has given us the opportunity to rise to this level and we are committed to ensuring that they retain the top honours they deserve.”

“One of the most prestigious tournaments, DDL and El Dorado has been supportive of the LGC and we expect a massive field of over 50 golfers for this competition.”

The tournament at Lusignan Golf Club is usually one of the top events of the year and as of both golf and El Dorado brands are treated to a sample of the best that the partners can offer.

Current Men’s Champion Avinash Persaud is expected to thrill fans along with over 40 of the country’s top players including Dr. Joaan Deo, Mike Mangal, Alfred Mentore, Patrick Prasad, Dr. London, Shanella London, Troy Cadogan, Guillermo Escarraga, Miguel Oviedo, Jordi Pinol, Brian Hackett, Max Persaud, Robin Tiwari, Pur Persaud, Gavin Todd, Kassim Khan, Munaf Arjune, Avinda Kishore, Richard Hanif, and Aleem Hussain.

For more information on DDL or El Dorado, please visit their website theeldoradorum.com and for golf, Facebook lusignangolfclub, stop by or call 220-5660.