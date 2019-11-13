Defence to make submissions in PI of hotel owner, alleged hitman

As the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) draws to a close for Mark Grimmond and Chatterpaul Singh, who were charged for conspiracy to commit murder, the men’s counsel is preparing to make a no-case submission on their behalf.

The submissions were originally to be made yesterday, however attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva who is representing Grimmond and attorney-at-law Glenn Hanoman who stands for Singh, told the court that they were not yet ready to do so.

The lawyers told the court that they were faced with some challenges and they were not prepared to make the submissions yesterday. As a result they asked for an adjournment in the proceedings.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan is presiding over the hearings in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. She granted the request of the attorneys and adjourned the matter until November 18.

Both defendants are currently out on High Court bail.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that between April 1, 2018 and June 7, 2019, at Georgetown, they conspired with each other and persons unknown to murder Dwayne Grant, a businessman from Lethem.

According to the facts of the charge, Grant received certain information that the men were plotting to kill him and he reported it to the police. The police ranks acting on the report went to a hotel where they made contact with Singh.

Singh was arrested and at that point in time he was reportedly found with a firearm.

Based on information received, Grimmond was subsequently arrested and the allegation of conspiracy to commit murder was put to him. The charge was later instituted.