Cops capture gang after Matthew’s Ridge gold heist – Joint Services rank, businessman among suspects – AK-47 assault rifle, gold bars recovered

Police have detained a joint services rank, a businessman and three others suspected of being part of an AK-47 brandishing gang that had pulled off a movie-style gold heist on a Brazilian and his crew at Matthew’s Ridge, North West District (NWD).

The attack occurred at around 13:00 hrs on Monday.

Two of the suspects were apprehended at around 09.00 hrs yesterday in a vehicle at Arakaka, NWD. Police said that a quantity of raw gold, suspected to be part of the loot was recovered.

The suspects reportedly led police to a location where the investigators recovered an AK-47 assault rifle with magazines; two 9mm handguns with magazines; a camouflage jacket and a Global Positioning System (GPS) device.

Police later apprehended a Joint Services rank. An individual, who is said to be involved in mining, was apprehended last night in the area where the attack occurred.

Divisional Commander Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News that the alleged mastermind owns a shop that is located near the area where the Brazilian gold dealer transacts his business. It is believed that this businessman had knowledge of the Brazilian’s sc hedule, and mobilized the joint services rank and others for the robbery.

Commander Blanhum said that police have set up a “robust intelligence” network, and this led to the swift apprehension of the suspects.

Monday’s drama began at around 13:00 hrs at Matthew’s Ridge, while the Brazilian and two of his workers were heading to the Matthews Ridge airstrip.

According to reports, the Brazilian and the two employees were travelling in a pickup, en route to the airstrip, when a gang of masked men, brandishing an assault rifle and handguns, emerged from the roadside and held them up.

The gunmen dragged their victims from the pickup. While two of the gunmen stood guard over their captors, two others removed a bag containing the gold bars from the pickup. The gang then escaped into nearby bushes.

Ranks from the Matthews Ridge Police outpost were immediately contacted, and, acting on information, managed to round up the gang.

Up to late last night, Kaieteur News was unable to ascertain whether the joint services rank is a member of the Guyana Defence Force, and if the AK-47 weapon is an army-issue rifle.