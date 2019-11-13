City workers to receive outstanding retroactive pay by Dec. 30

City workers, who have been owed retroactive salaries, since last year, are expected to cash in on those payments by December 30, 2019, officials of the Mayor and City Council, (M&CC) said.

The matter came up at the statutory meeting of the Mayor and Councillors yesterday.

Acting City Treasurer, John Douglas explained that officers of the council met with the Guyana Labour Union, (GLU) and members of the Local Government Commission, (LGC).

According to Douglas, the collective decision was taken by officials, including General-Secretary of GLU, Mr. Carvil Duncan.

Douglas said once again the lack of funds at City Hall can be blamed on taxpayers who owe billions of dollars in outstanding debts to City Hall.

He said due to this, the Council is barely finding funds to pay its employees.

Kaieteur News understands however that the Council retrieved some of the monies owed by taxpayers and other stakeholders during the third quarter of the year.

Efforts were also made to garner funds for the payment of the workers, by writing to the Ministry of Finance and the Evaluation Unit, so that the Council can know the amount to be paid to the workers.

City Mayor Ubraj Narine noted that the monies will be put aside to pay council workers the eight percent retroactive salaries.

Mayor Narine had previously stressed that the shortfall in their budget, which should not be, causes the Council to always be in a struggle to pay its workers.

In some cases, Narine noted that the Council has to weigh their options when it comes to paying other entities such as the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

The Council awarded its workers a pay package across the board in 2015 a 5% increase, in 2016, 2017, 7% and 2018, 8% across the board to all of its workers.

However these increases were based on anticipated revenues which were not realized by the council.