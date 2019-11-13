Banks DIH honours 17 employees in recognition of 20 years of service

Latest update November 13th, 2019 12:13 AM
Seventeen employees were last Friday honoured in recognition of their 20 years of distinguished service to Banks DIH Limited at the Company’s Annual 20-Year-Club Luncheon held at Thirst Park.
Mr. Clifford Reis, Chairman/Managing Director presented gold insignia to the honourees.
Mr. Deonarain Seepaul, Finance Controller/Assistant Company Secretary who delivered the feature address congratulated the employees for their dedication, commitment and loyalty to the Company. He noted that 268 employees are currently members of the 20-Year-Club which is a significant achievement. Mr. Seepaul encouraged the new inductees to continue to serve with distinction and strive for excellence.
Also present at the ceremony were Directors Michael Pereira, Andrew Carto and Shabir Hussein.
The employees honoured were: Thakurdeen Deodat (Accounts), David Carto (Materials Handling), Garfield Southwell (Security), Alester Cameron (General Workshop), Lakerani Sukram (Special Events), Allan Whyte (Timehri Duty Free Shop), Dawn James and Aubrey Charles (OMG), Marlyn McPherson (Idiho), James Barry (Berbice Branch), Sandra Roberts and Royfield Henry (Trisco/Bread Sales), Lee Baptiste (Sales Administration), Amande Murray (Bartica Branch), Wonette Sandy and Karen Daniels (Bakery) and Leona Jacobs (Krystal Dry Cleaners).
