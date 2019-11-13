Another vagrant killed, ‘mentally unsound’ suspect arrested

Mere hours after ‘SpongeBob’, a 35-year-old street dweller was found dead with a gaping hole to his neck, another body turned up in the same area.

And investigators detained a suspect, hours later, said to be 23-year-old Devon Johnson, of Cummings Street, Bourda.

The suspect was caught in a bloodied state with injuries to his hand.

Police identified the latest victim as ‘Samaroo’, a 40-year-old vagrant whose bloodied corpse was lying motionless at Regent Street.

According to sources, police received an anonymous tip at around 11 pm on Monday. When they arrived on the scene, they were met with Samaroo’s body sporting several stab wounds.

From investigations, it was revealed that the man was sleeping on the pavement when the suspect, dressed in a dark-coloured shorts was seen stabbing the victim to death. He then fled the scene on foot.

The body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting further identification and an autopsy.

WHAT WAS HIS MOTIVE?

Investigators are now working to ascertain the motive behind the two brutal killings.

Sources disclosed to Kaieteur News that the suspect is said to be mentally unstable. In fact, when the man was arrested, he was unable to explain to the police how he got the injuries he sustained to his hand.

A search was conducted in his home for the murder weapon but, none was found.

Investigations are ongoing.