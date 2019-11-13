Another vagrant killed, ‘mentally unsound’ suspect arrested

Latest update November 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
Mere hours after ‘SpongeBob’, a 35-year-old street dweller was found dead with a gaping hole to his neck, another body turned up in the same area.
And investigators detained a suspect, hours later, said to be 23-year-old Devon Johnson, of Cummings Street, Bourda.
The suspect was caught in a bloodied state with injuries to his hand.
Police identified the latest victim as ‘Samaroo’, a 40-year-old vagrant whose bloodied corpse was lying motionless at Regent Street.
According to sources, police received an anonymous tip at around 11 pm on Monday. When they arrived on the scene, they were met with Samaroo’s body sporting several stab wounds.
From investigations, it was revealed that the man was sleeping on the pavement when the suspect, dressed in a dark-coloured shorts was seen stabbing the victim to death. He then fled the scene on foot.
The body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting further identification and an autopsy.
WHAT WAS HIS MOTIVE?
Investigators are now working to ascertain the motive behind the two brutal killings.
Sources disclosed to Kaieteur News that the suspect is said to be mentally unstable. In fact, when the man was arrested, he was unable to explain to the police how he got the injuries he sustained to his hand.
A search was conducted in his home for the murder weapon but, none was found.
Investigations are ongoing.
Nov 13, 2019Sixteen matches have been contested in the West Demerara Football Association’s (WDFA) senior league following Monday’s play at the Uitvlugt Community Center ground where Western Pumas thumped...
Nov 13, 2019
Nov 13, 2019
Nov 13, 2019
Nov 13, 2019
Nov 13, 2019
I grew up in a home with strong, practicing Hindu parents. My mom had a tiny Hindu altar in the living room. But I strayed... more
The Peeper decided last Sunday to pay a visit to the other section of the Georgetown Seawall – the section near to the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Why does Harvard University in the United States of America (US) have a moral obligation to provide... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]