Youman Nabi – a day to reflect

On Sunday, Muslims observed Youman Nabi- the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

Many Muslims gathered in Mosques which hosted lectures and Quranic recitation to widen their knowledge about the life of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and the religion of Al-Islam.

Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) is seen as the perfect role model. The lessons taught by him can be beneficial to all mankind; caring for the less fortunate, duty to one’s parents, respect for all, mercy and forgiveness, care for the sick, charity, prayers and fasting to name a few.

These principles have formed the basis of Islam and are also the foundation of becoming better citizens and shape better societies which we can all be proud of.

Youman Nabi is a mark of the enlightened approach that Guyanese have for the peaceful co-existence of religions that even though Muslims constitute possibly only ten percent of Guyana’s population, their major festivals receive equal public observation with those of the other major religions – Hinduism and Christianity.

In today’s world, religion has unfortunately become a source of conflict more than a source of peace. In this regard, Guyana, small as it is, has a lot to offer the world.

Much of the tension among religious adherents arises out of not necessarily the making of exclusivist claims that raise hackles in the followers of other religions, but in the insistence of some to act on those claims by proselytising among the latter groups.

From this perspective, Islam in Guyana has the most to offer to peaceful co-existence. Islam does announce that it presents the only path to God (specifically “Allah”) and salvation.

In an invited comment, Brother Imran Ali of the Muslim Youth Organisation said, “We have the living experience of Muslims giving charity to others, taking care of their bereaved, and generally striving to live as one big family.

The “anomie” or “alienation” that so many complain about in the modern world has to be less in the Muslim community, because of the conscious cultivation of the network of relationships that create strong communities. Others in the wider society see living cohesiveness and are attracted to the religion.”

He added that Youman Nabi has a lesson for those who will be vying to lead this nation for the next five years.

“The Prophet Muhammad left a living example of how a leader of a country should act and behave. Modesty, frugality, fairness, mercifulness, and practising what is demanded of others were some of his watchwords.

“While there is great stress nowadays on academic qualifications, the life of the Prophet Muhammad demonstrates that more than all the “learning”, a leader must be imbued by positive values.”

The National Islamic Sister’s Association (NISA), the women’s arm of the Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT) also hosted a sports day on Sunday at Muslim Youth Organisation ground, Woolford Avenue.

Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was born in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 12th of Rabi-Al-Awwal (3rd month on the Islamic Calendar), 571 AD and died at the age of 62 in Medina.