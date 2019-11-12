Taxi driver hospitalised following armed robbery in Leopold St.

Latest update November 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
A night of fun ended on a sour note when three friends were relieved of their cash and valuables by armed robbers on Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust.
The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday morning and has left a 21-year-old taxi driver hospitalised.
According to information received, the three friends, Travis Moore, 24, of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara; Brandon Lam, 21, a taxi driver of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo; and Timothy Morrison, a police constable were at a bar in Kitty around 11pm.
They left the bar with an unidentified male in their motorcar and made their way to Leopold Street at 4:30am when they were accosted by three men, one armed with a gun.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspects upon approaching the vehicle immediately began firing shots.
The robbers then assaulted and relieved the men of a quantity of cash, two cell phones and a gold band, then made good their escape.
The other unidentified male was said to have fled the scene while the shots were fired.
Both Travis Moore and Brandon Lam were rushed to the Georgetown Hospital; where Lam currently remains hospitalised in a stable condition.
Several .32 spent shells were recovered from the scene.
The police investigations are ongoing.
Nov 12, 2019By Sean Devers in Trinidad Last night at the Queen’s Park Oval Chris Barnwell’s eighth half century and Man-of-the-Match Raymon Reifer’s second five-wicket haul in 50-over cricket led Guyana...
Nov 12, 2019
Nov 12, 2019
Nov 12, 2019
Nov 12, 2019
Nov 12, 2019
I have spent all my life reading and studying politics. I am finely educated to understand how societies function but I... more
The claim of a 75% increases in public service pay over the past four years is yet another of the ingenious claims of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Why does Harvard University in the United States of America (US) have a moral obligation to provide... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]