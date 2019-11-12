Taxi driver hospitalised following armed robbery in Leopold St.

A night of fun ended on a sour note when three friends were relieved of their cash and valuables by armed robbers on Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday morning and has left a 21-year-old taxi driver hospitalised.

According to information received, the three friends, Travis Moore, 24, of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara; Brandon Lam, 21, a taxi driver of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo; and Timothy Morrison, a police constable were at a bar in Kitty around 11pm.

They left the bar with an unidentified male in their motorcar and made their way to Leopold Street at 4:30am when they were accosted by three men, one armed with a gun.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspects upon approaching the vehicle immediately began firing shots.

The robbers then assaulted and relieved the men of a quantity of cash, two cell phones and a gold band, then made good their escape.

The other unidentified male was said to have fled the scene while the shots were fired.

Both Travis Moore and Brandon Lam were rushed to the Georgetown Hospital; where Lam currently remains hospitalised in a stable condition.

Several .32 spent shells were recovered from the scene.

The police investigations are ongoing.