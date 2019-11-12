Latest update November 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Taxi driver hospitalised following armed robbery in Leopold St.

Nov 12, 2019 News 0

A night of fun ended on a sour note when three friends were relieved of their cash and valuables by armed robbers on Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust.
The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday morning and has left a 21-year-old taxi driver hospitalised.
According to information received, the three friends, Travis Moore, 24, of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara; Brandon Lam, 21, a taxi driver of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo; and Timothy Morrison, a police constable were at a bar in Kitty around 11pm.
They left the bar with an unidentified male in their motorcar and made their way to Leopold Street at 4:30am when they were accosted by three men, one armed with a gun.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspects upon approaching the vehicle immediately began firing shots.
The robbers then assaulted and relieved the men of a quantity of cash, two cell phones and a gold band, then made good their escape.
The other unidentified male was said to have fled the scene while the shots were fired.
Both Travis Moore and Brandon Lam were rushed to the Georgetown Hospital; where Lam currently remains hospitalised in a stable condition.
Several .32 spent shells were recovered from the scene.
The police investigations are ongoing.

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup Barnwell’s 80 and Reifer 5-35 lead Jaguars to second win

Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup Barnwell’s 80 and Reifer...

Nov 12, 2019

By Sean Devers in Trinidad Last night at the Queen’s Park Oval Chris Barnwell’s eighth half century and Man-of-the-Match Raymon Reifer’s second five-wicket haul in 50-over cricket led Guyana...
Read More
Pitbulls 3.0 are the first Mackeson 3×3 classic champs

Pitbulls 3.0 are the first Mackeson 3×3...

Nov 12, 2019

Linden crowned NISA Sisters’ day of sports champs

Linden crowned NISA Sisters’ day of sports...

Nov 12, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league Defending champs maintain perfect record

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league Defending...

Nov 12, 2019

GMR&SC Clash of Champions Full field of competitors in Group 4 showdown

GMR&SC Clash of Champions Full field of...

Nov 12, 2019

Dindyal, Lovell shine as GCC book final spot

Dindyal, Lovell shine as GCC book final spot

Nov 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019