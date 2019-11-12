Rehabilitation of Parika Ferry Stelling given new deadline

The Parika Ferry Stelling, which was scheduled for renovations about two years ago, has been given yet another extended deadline.

According to General Manager of the Transport and Harbours Department, Marcellene Merchant, the contractors have been given about three weeks to complete the work.

Merchant had previously explained that the planned renovation and rehabilitation of the Parika Stelling will be done in phases.

The Parika Ferry Stelling is among projects to undergo extensive rehabilitation under a US$15M loan has already been secured from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to cater for the upgrade.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, said, “We will rehabilitate the Parika Stelling completely, with similar features to that of the Bartica Stelling.

“It will have commercial space, a shed so that persons can go there and sell their produce, persons can also open a restaurant or two.

“It just wouldn’t have the opening that the Bartica Stelling has,” Minister Patterson explained. The CDB loan will also finance the upgrade of the Lethem airstrip into a regional hub and international aerodrome.

This imminent upgrade is a fulfilment of the Ministry’s commitment to rehabilitation of infrastructure across Guyana.

Additionally, tenders have already been presented for feasibility studies of the Stabroek Wharf and the Waterfront Recreational Areas.

The work on the Stabroek Wharf is expected to commence before the end of the year.

In the 2018 budget, $250M was allocated, for the upgrade of stellings at Bartica and Leguan.

A further $160M was allocated to support the reconstruction of the Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek Stellings, into modern water taxi terminals.