Latest update November 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police unearth 1076 grams of ganja in Werk-en-Rust

Nov 12, 2019 News 0

Ranks of ‘A’ Division, yesterday made another drug bust. They discovered 1,076 grams of what was suspected to be cannabis in a house.

The suspected narcotics that was discovered

An intelligence-led operation conducted by the ranks under the command of an Assistant Superintendant, went to Norton and Hardina Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, about 13:00hrs yesterday and the search was conducted.
According to a release made by the Public Relations Officer for the Guyana Police Force, two men are in custody assisting with the investigations.

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup Barnwell’s 80 and Reifer 5-35 lead Jaguars to second win

Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup Barnwell’s 80 and Reifer...

Nov 12, 2019

By Sean Devers in Trinidad Last night at the Queen’s Park Oval Chris Barnwell’s eighth half century and Man-of-the-Match Raymon Reifer’s second five-wicket haul in 50-over cricket led Guyana...
Read More
Pitbulls 3.0 are the first Mackeson 3×3 classic champs

Pitbulls 3.0 are the first Mackeson 3×3...

Nov 12, 2019

Linden crowned NISA Sisters’ day of sports champs

Linden crowned NISA Sisters’ day of sports...

Nov 12, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league Defending champs maintain perfect record

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league Defending...

Nov 12, 2019

GMR&SC Clash of Champions Full field of competitors in Group 4 showdown

GMR&SC Clash of Champions Full field of...

Nov 12, 2019

Dindyal, Lovell shine as GCC book final spot

Dindyal, Lovell shine as GCC book final spot

Nov 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019