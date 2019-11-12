Police unearth 1076 grams of ganja in Werk-en-Rust

Latest update November 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
Ranks of ‘A’ Division, yesterday made another drug bust. They discovered 1,076 grams of what was suspected to be cannabis in a house.
An intelligence-led operation conducted by the ranks under the command of an Assistant Superintendant, went to Norton and Hardina Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, about 13:00hrs yesterday and the search was conducted.
According to a release made by the Public Relations Officer for the Guyana Police Force, two men are in custody assisting with the investigations.
