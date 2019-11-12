Not enough house lots to meet demands – Minister Hughes

“We are not able to generate enough house lots to meet the demand. Now we are working to ensure all who applied for land are catered for,” Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, stated in a community meeting on Friday.

The Minister said that it was recognised that the issue has been prevalent for some time and therefore there is backlog of applications, which would consume some time to address.

However, she assured those residents who gathered at the Kingston Secondary School that there are plans in place where the government’s housing scheme initiative will be expanded to provide more house lots.

The Telecommunications Minister added that the expansion of the housing programme will result in the reduction of the volume of applications at the Central Housing and Planning Authority.

She explained that apart from more house lots being provided, there will be the infrastructure to go with it. The expansion of the housing programme will be in the next budget.

In hearing the concerns of the residents as these were was based on the allocation of the house lots, Minister Hughes stated that there has been collaboration with Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC) and Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) to locate vacant lands that can be used to develop housing schemes.

The residents also voiced their complaints to the Minister about the long period of time they have been waiting on the applications to be processed.

The Official Gazette of November 2019 states that there is an area comprising approximately 83Km2 or 20,510 acres.

Under the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the gazette stated that the large area of land is located approximately 200 meters along the Left Bank of the Demerara River and 60 metres inland upstream the mouth of the Dakoura Creek.

It also specified that in a Northerly direction, it is along the watershed of Kukurukukabra Creek and a tributary of the Illikabuta River to a point north of the Linden/Lethem Road.

According to the gazette, Central Housing and Planning Authority may by resolution decide to adopt with or without variation a scheme forwarded to the Central Housing and Planning Authority by a joint Committee under Section 7(1) (c) of the Town and Country Planning Act, Chapter 20:01 Laws of Guyana.

In the case of no existing Planning Scheme for zoning of the Dakoura Creek Watershed, the Planning Scheme will identify provisions that are necessary for prohibiting or regulating the development of land, with the required buffers, for the purpose of establishing a protected Watershed Area.

Furthermore, while there is a need to generate more house lots, the political parties have been making promises of providing large numbers of house lots.