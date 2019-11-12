Another miner killed in mining pit collapse

Deon Henry, a 21-year-old miner did not survive after the walls of a mining pit collapsed, Saturday afternoon at the Triangle Backdam, Barmita North West District (NWD).

According to reports, there were several miners working in the pit at the time of the incident, but luckily the others were able to escape alive.

Some eyewitnesses said that Henry was operating the “Gravel Pump” and as a result was trapped in the “Marrack Hole”.

Due to his inability to move quickly, the earth fell and entombed Henry.

His colleagues rushed quickly to remove the earth with the hope that he would still be alive. But they only succeeded in pulling Henry’s motionless body from the mud.

The traumatised workers did their best to revive Henry but to no avail. They were left with no option but to summon the police.

Kaieteur News understands that the mining operation is owned by a well-known businessman from Barmita area NWD. In addition, the pit being mined was approximately 20 feet deep and 80 feet wide.

The body of Henry was transported to the Port Kaituma Morgue where it awaits a post mortem examination.

Investigations are currently ongoing.