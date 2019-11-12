Latest update November 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Another miner killed in mining pit collapse

Nov 12, 2019 News 0

Deon Henry, a 21-year-old miner did not survive after the walls of a mining pit collapsed, Saturday afternoon at the Triangle Backdam, Barmita North West District (NWD).

The lifeless body of Deon Henry after being pulled from the mining pit.

According to reports, there were several miners working in the pit at the time of the incident, but luckily the others were able to escape alive.
Some eyewitnesses said that Henry was operating the “Gravel Pump” and as a result was trapped in the “Marrack Hole”.
Due to his inability to move quickly, the earth fell and entombed Henry.
His colleagues rushed quickly to remove the earth with the hope that he would still be alive. But they only succeeded in pulling Henry’s motionless body from the mud.
The traumatised workers did their best to revive Henry but to no avail. They were left with no option but to summon the police.
Kaieteur News understands that the mining operation is owned by a well-known businessman from Barmita area NWD. In addition, the pit being mined was approximately 20 feet deep and 80 feet wide.
The body of Henry was transported to the Port Kaituma Morgue where it awaits a post mortem examination.
Investigations are currently ongoing.

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup Barnwell’s 80 and Reifer 5-35 lead Jaguars to second win

Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup Barnwell’s 80 and Reifer...

Nov 12, 2019

By Sean Devers in Trinidad Last night at the Queen’s Park Oval Chris Barnwell’s eighth half century and Man-of-the-Match Raymon Reifer’s second five-wicket haul in 50-over cricket led Guyana...
Read More
Pitbulls 3.0 are the first Mackeson 3×3 classic champs

Pitbulls 3.0 are the first Mackeson 3×3...

Nov 12, 2019

Linden crowned NISA Sisters’ day of sports champs

Linden crowned NISA Sisters’ day of sports...

Nov 12, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league Defending champs maintain perfect record

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league Defending...

Nov 12, 2019

GMR&SC Clash of Champions Full field of competitors in Group 4 showdown

GMR&SC Clash of Champions Full field of...

Nov 12, 2019

Dindyal, Lovell shine as GCC book final spot

Dindyal, Lovell shine as GCC book final spot

Nov 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019