Latest update November 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man caught on camera chopping street dweller to death

Nov 12, 2019 News 0

A known street dweller was on Monday morning discovered lying in a pool of blood at the junction of Regent and Light Streets, Georgetown, sporting a huge gash to his throat.

The body of ‘Sponge Bob’ at the scene of the crime (Photo Credit: Guyanese Critic

CCTV Footage showing alleged suspect committing the murder.

The man was identified only by ‘Sponge Bob’ and was known to have slept in the very area where he was killed.
Although details into the man’s death remain sketchy, a nearby CCTV camera was said to have captured the entire murder.
The footage seen by Kaieteur News captured a male armed with a cutlass running in the direction of the now dead ‘Sponge Bob’.
At 2:29am, the suspect clad in a white short pants, a dark coloured jersey and carrying a backpack appeared to be searching for something.
Seconds later, the footage captured the man bending over and dealing several chops in the area where the vagrant was said to be sleeping.
The body was removed from the scene and taken to the Lyken Funeral Home.
Police are investigating.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup Barnwell’s 80 and Reifer 5-35 lead Jaguars to second win

Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup Barnwell’s 80 and Reifer...

Nov 12, 2019

By Sean Devers in Trinidad Last night at the Queen’s Park Oval Chris Barnwell’s eighth half century and Man-of-the-Match Raymon Reifer’s second five-wicket haul in 50-over cricket led Guyana...
Read More
Pitbulls 3.0 are the first Mackeson 3×3 classic champs

Pitbulls 3.0 are the first Mackeson 3×3...

Nov 12, 2019

Linden crowned NISA Sisters’ day of sports champs

Linden crowned NISA Sisters’ day of sports...

Nov 12, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league Defending champs maintain perfect record

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league Defending...

Nov 12, 2019

GMR&SC Clash of Champions Full field of competitors in Group 4 showdown

GMR&SC Clash of Champions Full field of...

Nov 12, 2019

Dindyal, Lovell shine as GCC book final spot

Dindyal, Lovell shine as GCC book final spot

Nov 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019