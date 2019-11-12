Man caught on camera chopping street dweller to death

Latest update November 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
A known street dweller was on Monday morning discovered lying in a pool of blood at the junction of Regent and Light Streets, Georgetown, sporting a huge gash to his throat.
The man was identified only by ‘Sponge Bob’ and was known to have slept in the very area where he was killed.
Although details into the man’s death remain sketchy, a nearby CCTV camera was said to have captured the entire murder.
The footage seen by Kaieteur News captured a male armed with a cutlass running in the direction of the now dead ‘Sponge Bob’.
At 2:29am, the suspect clad in a white short pants, a dark coloured jersey and carrying a backpack appeared to be searching for something.
Seconds later, the footage captured the man bending over and dealing several chops in the area where the vagrant was said to be sleeping.
The body was removed from the scene and taken to the Lyken Funeral Home.
Police are investigating.
