Linden nurse killed in ambulance accident laid to rest – residents want allowance, insurance for medical workers who accompany patients

By Jacquey Bourne

It was an afternoon of sadness; tears rolled down the faces of all present at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground on Sunday for the funeral service of the late Nurse Eon Reddock.

Reddock died on October 26, last, when the ambulance in which he was in, collided head on with a car while returning to Linden from Georgetown.

Reddock, who was deemed a dedicated nurse, was a Registered Nurse and a midwife.

One tribute from a teacher and friend of Reddock; Christopher Charles, with tears in his eyes asked the Minister of Health to ensure that nurses get an allowance.

Nurses accompanying patients to Georgetown are not given allowances and they are not insured so their lives do not matter, Charles opined.

A very emotional Charles pleaded with the relevant authorities to ensure that nurses are rewarded for their job.

“Ms. Minister please, I want to say that nurses are humans too and their lives matter.” Charles also said that he would ensure the whole of Linden vote for her again, to loud laughter from the crowd, if she ensures the nurses receive an allowance and are insured.

Charles said that Reddock is the second nurse to have died by accident in the past six months. He also made reference to the present Nursing Tutor of the Charles Rosa Nursing School, Hillary Christopher who is in a wheelchair.

“Nurse Christopher, thirty one years ago, met in an accident while transporting a patient again in the ambulance and is in a wheelchair to this day. This must stop. Relatives and friends cannot continue to lose their loved ones for nothing; their lives matter.”

Minister of Health Hon. Volda Lawerence said that Nurse Reddock’s death did not only affect Region Ten but the entire Ministry of Health and the country as a whole.”

Tributes were also given by members of the South Stars Cricket Team of which Reddock was a member.

Also present were the Regional Chairman Rennis Morian and other officials from the Ministry of Health.