Latest update November 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kirk Hollingsworth got 3,200 square feet land, not acres – lawyer says

Nov 12, 2019 News 0

The Official Gazette appeared to have erred by suggesting that a North Ruimveldt resident benefited from almost 3,200 acres of land in the Georgetown area.

A screenshot of the Official Gazette notice.

In fact, says attorney-at-law, Emily Dodson, the ‘3,200 acres’ should really read square feet.
She said that the transaction was the result of Kirk Collingsworth regularising his occupation of his house lot in North Ruimveldt. The size of the house lot is 80 feet by 40 feet.
The story gathered steam yesterday with persons expressing shock at the amount of lands involved.
It was explained that it was impossible for such a large plot to be available in the Ruimveldt area.
According to Official Gazette publications of November 2, 2019, the land has been awarded to Kirk Andrew Hollingsworth, a North Ruimveldt resident.
According to the Official Gazette publication, the parcel of land is known as 2242 Block XXX Zone, East Bank Demerara.The application for the land appeared to have been made in 2017.
Hollingsworth was actually awarded 3,199.92 square feet, according to the Official Gazette.

I did not benefit: Kirk Hollingsworth

The order, signed by Tandika Adams, on behalf of the Commission of Title, was made on October 14, 2019.
Hollingsworth is a director of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. and was a former Executive Director of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).
He was also reported as a member of the African Business Roundtable Executive, where he was promoting the Green Guyana Expo and International Small Business Summit.
The publication had raised eyebrows with the Opposition which said it will protest the transaction this week.
Hollingsworth, according to his Linkedin.com account, said he is a former British Diplomat, serving at senior levels with the British Government- (UK, Caribbean, Middle East and Southern Africa) for over 25 years.

 

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup Barnwell’s 80 and Reifer 5-35 lead Jaguars to second win

Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup Barnwell’s 80 and Reifer...

Nov 12, 2019

By Sean Devers in Trinidad Last night at the Queen’s Park Oval Chris Barnwell’s eighth half century and Man-of-the-Match Raymon Reifer’s second five-wicket haul in 50-over cricket led Guyana...
Read More
Pitbulls 3.0 are the first Mackeson 3×3 classic champs

Pitbulls 3.0 are the first Mackeson 3×3...

Nov 12, 2019

Linden crowned NISA Sisters’ day of sports champs

Linden crowned NISA Sisters’ day of sports...

Nov 12, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league Defending champs maintain perfect record

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league Defending...

Nov 12, 2019

GMR&SC Clash of Champions Full field of competitors in Group 4 showdown

GMR&SC Clash of Champions Full field of...

Nov 12, 2019

Dindyal, Lovell shine as GCC book final spot

Dindyal, Lovell shine as GCC book final spot

Nov 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019