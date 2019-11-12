Kirk Hollingsworth got 3,200 square feet land, not acres – lawyer says

The Official Gazette appeared to have erred by suggesting that a North Ruimveldt resident benefited from almost 3,200 acres of land in the Georgetown area.

In fact, says attorney-at-law, Emily Dodson, the ‘3,200 acres’ should really read square feet.

She said that the transaction was the result of Kirk Collingsworth regularising his occupation of his house lot in North Ruimveldt. The size of the house lot is 80 feet by 40 feet.

The story gathered steam yesterday with persons expressing shock at the amount of lands involved.

It was explained that it was impossible for such a large plot to be available in the Ruimveldt area.

According to Official Gazette publications of November 2, 2019, the land has been awarded to Kirk Andrew Hollingsworth, a North Ruimveldt resident.

According to the Official Gazette publication, the parcel of land is known as 2242 Block XXX Zone, East Bank Demerara.The application for the land appeared to have been made in 2017.

Hollingsworth was actually awarded 3,199.92 square feet, according to the Official Gazette.

The order, signed by Tandika Adams, on behalf of the Commission of Title, was made on October 14, 2019.

Hollingsworth is a director of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. and was a former Executive Director of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

He was also reported as a member of the African Business Roundtable Executive, where he was promoting the Green Guyana Expo and International Small Business Summit.

The publication had raised eyebrows with the Opposition which said it will protest the transaction this week.

Hollingsworth, according to his Linkedin.com account, said he is a former British Diplomat, serving at senior levels with the British Government- (UK, Caribbean, Middle East and Southern Africa) for over 25 years.