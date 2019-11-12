Guyana Shop takes the frontline in promoting local agro-processors

Since reopening its doors seven years ago, the Guyana Marketing Corporation’s (GMC) Guyana Shop has been at the forefront in promoting local agro-processors. While many supermarkets aid in this regard, the Guyana Shop without a doubt has been the leaders in providing a platform for producers to advertise their products.

Since reopening its doors in 2012 at the corner of Robb and Alexander Streets, Georgetown, the Guyana Shop has added 344 new products to its shelves. These include Sun Crest Honey, Green Diamond, 592 Wines, GT Wines and Leisa’s products. Other wines include pineapple, baby jamoon, and bark.

The Guyana Shop also has a wide variety of flours– plantain, banana and breadfruit. Also for sale are produced soaps and oils, cassava cassareep, green seasoning, a wide array of spices, achars, cereals, juices, and many, many more too numerous to mention.

Notably, these products are sources from across seven administrative region.

Over the years, the GMC has spearheaded many activities to promote local products, regionally and internationally. These ultimately lead to the formation of important linkages for agro-processors.

According to Ida Sealey-Adams, General Manager of GMC, “Regionally, we have participated in events to promote your (agro-processors) local products. This resulted in linkages where the Corporation facilitated sending samples of products of interest to potential buyers.”

This was credited for the exportation of products such as coconut oil and preserved carambola fruits. Apart from participating in regional tradeshows, GMC has also provided support for agro-processors to

market their product internationally.

“…We also continue to provide support to our Agro-processors to participate in trade shows and exhibitions. For instance, in 2017 we supported our Agro-processors in their participation of SIAL Trade show.

SIAL Canada is now the only event of its scale in Canada, with more than 1,000 national and international exhibitors from 50 countries hosting over 18,500 buyers. Additionally, earlier in this month, we also provided support to some of our Agro-processors who participated in a Trade show that was held in Miami.”

SIAL Canada is a trade show that offers a complete range of food products under one roof to meet your needs.

GMC, through the Guyana Shop, has hosted several events to market local products. Some of these events were the Farine Fiesta, a Collaboration with Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on

Agriculture (IICA), and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs; the Honey Expo; tasting and sampling sessions at three Post Offices, a collaboration with the Guyana Post Office Corporation and flour producers, among others.

The General Manager noted that GMC will continue to engage local supermarkets and other retail shops to have local products sold nationwide.

Additionally, GMC will continue to lobby to have organisations support local products. She has assured agro-processors that the Corporation will continue to work with them to ensure the increased marketability of their products.

Meanwhile, speaking at an event to mark the Guyana Shop’s seventh anniversary which was observed last month, Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder said that the vision of the Guyana Shop is aligned with the vision of Government. That, he said, is for food processing and value addition to be drivers for diversification and commercialisation of agriculture, employment generation and increase export

possibilities.

The Guyana Shop believes that every citizen should have easy access to wholesome and healthy products, no matter where they live. To this effect, local manufacturers are required to supply their FDA Registration issued from the Food & Drug Analysis Department, as to ensure food quality while simultaneously securing the safety of all shelved products.

The Guyana Shops offers its customers a unique shopping experience while demonstrating relentless effort to provide not only food security for the country but also ensuring that local farmers and producers make available products of the highest quality for local consumption and exportation at unbeatable prices.