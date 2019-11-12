Everybody mekking promises

When dem boys was young, dem use to promise dem gyal all kind of things. And when dem was mekking de promise dem was serious, very serious. Politicians does wait till elections coming before dem start mekking promises.

Soulja Bai busy mekking promises but dem boys reminding him dat dem still waiting pon promises he mek before he get into government. He refuse to promise any payment increase of any bonus but he done tell de River Man to mek sure he give dem people a good small piece.

He tell de River Man dat when Jagdeo want set up a protest, he does promise to pay de protesters $5,000 and a box of food. He was anodda promising fella. He promise Desmond Hoyte dat he wouldn’t do nutten wid de radio licence till he nearly give away all.

Now he coming back wid more promises. He was a man who always hide all dem contract in some corner wheh nobody could see dem. Elections coming and he promising to release de airport contract. Why he never release it all de time he had it?

Dem boys want to know why he never release de Sanata contract or de Marriott contract or de Skeldon Sugar Factory contract or de Berbice Bridge contract? He was de longest serving president. He serve as president fuh longer than even Burnham and he never release on contract.

Dem boys want to know why he promising to release one of dem now. And dat is only if he win de elections. But dem boys know wha does happen when dem mek promise and dem get wha dem want. Dem does forget de promise.

But as dem boys know, not only he can mek a promise. Dem promising to keep dem eye pon whatever dem oil company do. De, also keeping dem eye pon all who want to fill dem pocket. And nuff people trying.

Talk half and watch out wid dem election promises