Early morning fire destroys bond at Coldingen

Early yesterday morning a fire erupted and completely destroyed a bond located at the Industrial Estate, Coldingen, East Coast Demerara, (ECD).
Kaieteur News understands that the bond was privately-owned and has not been in use for a very long time.

The remains of the bond.

A taxi driver who works in the area said that he lives close by but had no idea that the bond was on fire.
He claimed that when he came out of his house, all he saw was smoke emanating from the area. The man became inquisitive and ventured out to investigate.
When he arrived, he was greeted with the sight of the charred remnants of what was once a bond.
One man said that the place was always dark and appeared to be deserted but he had heard that the bond which was mostly made of zinc sheets also stored sheets.
Other residents said they heard the sounds of sirens and peeked through their windows with curiosity. They saw the fire trucks speeding into the old estate area and noticed the thick black smoke. They too rushed out to investigate and saw the building engulfed in flames.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, it was unclear who might have alerted the fire service and there were no details of who the owners might be.
According to reports, an investigation has been launched.

 

