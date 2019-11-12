Bypass road created as Pirara bridge inaccessible following damage ─ safety signs erected to guide commuters

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has deemed the Pirara Bridge in Region Nine inaccessible following damage to a beam.

In the interim, the Ministry has begun to create a bypass road that will facilitate traffic in the area.

“The bypass will be used in the interim as emergency works are being conducted on the bridge,” the Public Infrastructure Ministry stated in a public advisory.

Regional Engineer within the Ministry, who has responsibility for Region Nine, Rafael Lewis, said a contractor has been engaged and is expected to mobilise soon.

Engineer Lewis told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that all necessary measures are being made to ensure the safety of commuters.

“A blockade with highly visible reflectors was put up last night so drivers can see from a distance that there is a problem with the bridge,” Lewis added.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has dispatched advisories for motorists and pedestrians to traverse the area surrounding the bridge with extreme caution and to adhere to all road safety signs.