Become guardians of the environment – students encouraged during schools outreach

In celebration of its 30-year commemoration of the pledge of the one million acre Iwokrama Forest to the international community, a team from the Iwokrama International Centre visited several schools and hosted outreach programmes.

The programmes were extended to students of the Kingston, Tutorial and Dolphin’s High Schools and the Ptolemy Reid Centre this past week.

The Iwokrama International Centre (IIC) was established in 1996 under a joint mandate from the Government of Guyana and the Commonwealth Secretariat to manage the Iwokrama forest, a unique reserve of 371,000 hectares of rainforest “in a manner that will lead to lasting ecological, economical and social benefits to the people of Guyana and to the world in general”.

In highlighting the significance of the Iwokrama Forest Reserve during the outreach, Dr. Thomas-Caesar explained that it lies within the heart of the Guiana Shield – which is one of the only four remaining large tracts of intact rainforest ecosystems in the world.

The students were also enlightened about the importance of protected areas to the global ecosystem.

Dr. Thomas-Caesar, Director, Resource Management and Training, charged the students to be guardians of their environment.

In one instance, she encouraged them to speak out against littering. She explained the harmful effects of improper garbage disposal, especially for marine animals like sea turtles who mistake plastic in the oceans for food.

Caren Wilfred, organiser of the school outreach and tourism staffer, in her presentations to the students, spoke about proper solid waste management. She reiterated the dangers of littering, such as pollution to the airways and waterways.

In addition to posing health threats, littering can block the drainage system and can lead to severe flooding, she explained.

Huichang Yang, a Biologist, sought to encourage students to pursue a career in biology, as she delved into the exciting aspects of working at Iwokrama.

She underscored the importance of protecting animals, and showed students some of the activities, which are undertaken right at Iwokrama to ensure these animals are protected.

Moreover, she spoke about the importance of the Iwokrama Forest to the country’s biodiversity. She highlighted that of the 225 species of mammals in Guyana, some 130 are found at Iwokrama; of the 814 species of birds in the country, 476 are found at Iwokrama; of the 176 species of reptiles, 82 are found at Iwokrama; of the 148 amphibians, 59 are found at Iwokrama; of the more than 800 species of fish, 400 are found at Iwokrama; and of the more than 8000 species of plants, 1250 are found at Iwokrama.

These figures, she explained, are based on 2005 data. Therefore, to date, the numbers may be significantly higher.

At the end of the sessions, students had a better appreciation of the need to protect the environment, about the concept of conservation, and about the work of Iwokrama.

In fact, for Tutorial High, some students expressed an interest in setting up their own environmental club; the Iwokrama team committed to provide assistance in the establishment of the club.

Furthermore, the Iwokrama team handed over several informative materials to all the schools visited, including guides to the birds, mammals and plants of Iwokrama and educational posters.

For the remainder of the month, Iwokrama will be reaching out to other secondary schools such as Charlestown, Central High, St. John’s College, North Georgetown and Christ Church. A session will also be held with The Blind Society.