Latest update November 11th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

WPA to engage President Granger to release findings of Walter Rodney COI

Nov 11, 2019 News 0

 

Working people’s Alliance member Dr. David Hinds has indicated that his party will be engaging President David Granger to have the findings and recommendations of the Walter Rodney Commission of Inquiry (COI) disclosed.
The Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) penned this announcement in a letter to Kaieteur News, in response to a media publication.
According to Dr Hinds, the media publication was based on a report, in which Mrs. Pat Rodney repeated the call for the Government of Guyana to formally release the report of the Walter Rodney COI and for the authorities to act on the recommendations therein.
He mentioned that the report appears to suggest that the WPA is against the release of the report and is somehow in a conspiracy with the government to suppress it.

Dr. David Hinds

To this the executive said, “The issue of Walter Rodney’s assassination and the abrupt termination of the COI by President Granger upon his assumption of office in May 2015 remains one of the sore points in the relationship between the WPA and the leadership of the PNC and the government.”
He also added that “The WPA has tried hard not to allow the President’s partisan attitude to the Rodney Col and its findings to undermine the stability of the Coalition. In so doing, some people have misread our attitude and feelings on the issue.”
According to Dr Hinds, the WPA has never wavered on its firm belief that Rodeny was murdered at the direction of the government of the day and by forces aligned to the State because of its political activity.
It is on this belief that they are pushing for the findings of the COI to be released as it will prove that Rodney had been victimized.

More in this category

Sports

Farfan & Mendes/ Sunshine Snacks junior hockey c/ships… Saints and GCC reign supreme

Farfan & Mendes/ Sunshine Snacks junior hockey c/ships…...

Nov 11, 2019

The curtains fell on the 2019 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior Indoor Hockey championships last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue where the two...
Read More
18 matches on Mackeson 3×3 Classic opening night

18 matches on Mackeson 3×3 Classic opening...

Nov 11, 2019

Guyanas absence can negatively impact CC TTBA president

Guyanas absence can negatively impact CC TTBA...

Nov 11, 2019

Regal teams complete clean sweep …All Star finalists declared joint champions

Regal teams complete clean sweep …All Star...

Nov 11, 2019

Eion Blue champion in Ansa McAls Dewars Scotch Whiskey Golf classic

Eion Blue champion in Ansa McAls Dewars Scotch...

Nov 11, 2019

Charlestown Secondary win CSEC PE Futsal football tourney

Charlestown Secondary win CSEC PE Futsal football...

Nov 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

  •  Bonuses and promotions

    When the British ran the public service, prior to 1966, they did so with hundreds of years of experience in running public... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019