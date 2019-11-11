WPA to engage President Granger to release findings of Walter Rodney COI

Working people’s Alliance member Dr. David Hinds has indicated that his party will be engaging President David Granger to have the findings and recommendations of the Walter Rodney Commission of Inquiry (COI) disclosed.

The Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) penned this announcement in a letter to Kaieteur News, in response to a media publication.

According to Dr Hinds, the media publication was based on a report, in which Mrs. Pat Rodney repeated the call for the Government of Guyana to formally release the report of the Walter Rodney COI and for the authorities to act on the recommendations therein.

He mentioned that the report appears to suggest that the WPA is against the release of the report and is somehow in a conspiracy with the government to suppress it.

To this the executive said, “The issue of Walter Rodney’s assassination and the abrupt termination of the COI by President Granger upon his assumption of office in May 2015 remains one of the sore points in the relationship between the WPA and the leadership of the PNC and the government.”

He also added that “The WPA has tried hard not to allow the President’s partisan attitude to the Rodney Col and its findings to undermine the stability of the Coalition. In so doing, some people have misread our attitude and feelings on the issue.”

According to Dr Hinds, the WPA has never wavered on its firm belief that Rodeny was murdered at the direction of the government of the day and by forces aligned to the State because of its political activity.

It is on this belief that they are pushing for the findings of the COI to be released as it will prove that Rodney had been victimized.