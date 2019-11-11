WPA to engage President Granger to release findings of Walter Rodney COI

Latest update November 11th, 2019 12:58 AM
Working people’s Alliance member Dr. David Hinds has indicated that his party will be engaging President David Granger to have the findings and recommendations of the Walter Rodney Commission of Inquiry (COI) disclosed.
The Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) penned this announcement in a letter to Kaieteur News, in response to a media publication.
According to Dr Hinds, the media publication was based on a report, in which Mrs. Pat Rodney repeated the call for the Government of Guyana to formally release the report of the Walter Rodney COI and for the authorities to act on the recommendations therein.
He mentioned that the report appears to suggest that the WPA is against the release of the report and is somehow in a conspiracy with the government to suppress it.
To this the executive said, “The issue of Walter Rodney’s assassination and the abrupt termination of the COI by President Granger upon his assumption of office in May 2015 remains one of the sore points in the relationship between the WPA and the leadership of the PNC and the government.”
He also added that “The WPA has tried hard not to allow the President’s partisan attitude to the Rodney Col and its findings to undermine the stability of the Coalition. In so doing, some people have misread our attitude and feelings on the issue.”
According to Dr Hinds, the WPA has never wavered on its firm belief that Rodeny was murdered at the direction of the government of the day and by forces aligned to the State because of its political activity.
It is on this belief that they are pushing for the findings of the COI to be released as it will prove that Rodney had been victimized.
Nov 11, 2019The curtains fell on the 2019 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior Indoor Hockey championships last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue where the two...
Nov 11, 2019
Nov 11, 2019
Nov 11, 2019
Nov 11, 2019
Nov 11, 2019
On October 24, the AFC held a press conference and made two statements that reverberated throughout the political world... more
When the British ran the public service, prior to 1966, they did so with hundreds of years of experience in running public... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Why does Harvard University in the United States of America (US) have a moral obligation to provide... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]