UGSS calls for suspension of student caught making racist ‘joke’ on campus

The University of Guyana’s newly installed Student Society (UGSS) has called for the suspension of a third year student after a video of him making a racist “joke” at the Turkeyen campus went viral on social media.

The video has been viewed more than 36,000 times on Facebook, and received widespread condemnation from students and the general public. Others called for the facilitation of a national discourse on race relations.

After learning of the public outcry, the student posted another video claiming that his viral racist clip was a social experiment and ‘a joke.’ He claimed that the general public is using his statement to victimize him.

But finally, he offered a tepid apology for his statement.

Shortly after, UGSS released a statement after taking a vote which found that the majority of the council agreed that the student should be suspended by the administration. The body stated that no student should feel stigmatized, and that anyone who engages in discriminatory before should be held accountable.

The University’s Transitional Management Committee (TMC) also released a statement with no announcement of penalties to be leveled against the student, stating that these incidents do not occur in isolation.

It said that the staff would work with the student to identify triggers and any underlying factors to be addressed which could have led to his outburst.

Since he has recanted his statements, the committee asked that he be allowed to reflect and consider the consequences of his actions.

Further, the Committee will now bring into focus a series of internal and public interventions it has been planning for the next few months, supposedly centered on race relations.

The UGSS distanced itself from the TMC’s statement, as it also holds a seat on the University’s Council.

Kaieteur News understands that whether the student will face punishment from the University depends on a judicial process.

President of the Student Body, Jafar Gibbons, told Kaieteur News that this incident should be taken as an opportunity to effect social change on a national level.