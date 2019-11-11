Singh half century hands MYO two-wicket win over UG

Rudolph Singh struck a fine half century to hand host Muslim Youth Organisation a two-wicket victory over University of Guyana when the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society second division 40-over competition continued Saturday.

University of Guyana took first strike and managed 210 all out in 32 overs. Ricardo David struck 55 not out with seven fours and two sixes while Andrew Gibson made 31 which contained four fours, Yogi Singh got 27 and Ershad Ali 22.

Timur Mohamed grabbed 3-39, Shafiek Ishmael 2-25 and Chris Surat 2-31.

Muslim Youth Organisation lost opener Ishmael, run out without scoring and Khemraj Ramdeen (00) caught off Devon Paul, but Singh and Richard Latif steadied the chase well with level-headed batting. Latif struck five fours and one six before he was run out for 32; Singh shared in another useful partnership with Naveed Ali who made 31 while Singh slammed 10 fours and two sixes in a top score of 73. Timur Mohamed ended unbeaten on 25, while Bryan Brown remained not out on six as MYO finished on 212-8 in 32 overs. Kerrie Henry captured 3-41, while Ali and Devon Paul picked up two wickets for UG. (Zaheer Mohamed)