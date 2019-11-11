Several teams advance after Al Sport Pinktober Windball Cricket quarterfinals

Latest update November 11th, 2019 12:58 AM
Results in the Sports Officer A Munroe Organised National Sports Commission – AL Sport & Tour Promotions sponsored Annual Christmas Term Breast Cancer Awareness Pinktober Secondary Schools Windball Cricket tournament show several team advancing following quarterfinal action at the National Gymnasium.
In the Boys department – Mae’s Secondary 104 – 4, Samuel Clrka 28, Vikash Seeram 24, Ajey Persaud 23, Kickesh Singh 16: Mark Sukhi 2- 38.
Kingston Secondary replied with 106 – 1, Mohamed Hussein 68 (6s – 8), Mark Sukhi 24 to advance.
East Ruimveldt Secondary 49 – 3, Akiano Wharton 22.
Soesdyke Secondary 54 – 0, Tyrell Lovel 38.
Quarterfinal results –
Queenstown Secondary 40 – 5, Johvon Worrell 22.
Camille’s Academy 41 – 0, Ranaldo Blair 30.
The Bishops’ High 119 – 0, Tyrell Adams 56 (6s – 5), Smith Mokayah 35.
East Ruimveldt Secondary 82 – 5, Akon Archer 22. T. Adams 2 – 10.
Kingston Secondary 73 -1.
Soesdyke Secondary 69 – 4, Ranaldo Walcott 26.
Charlestown Secondary 89 – 0, Menelik Halley 65 (6s – 9).
Mae’s Secondary 53 – 6.
