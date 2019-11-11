Regal teams complete clean sweep …All Star finalists declared joint champions

When the curtains came down on the third staging of the annual Prime Ministers Twenty20 Softball Cup (PM T20 Cup) on Sunday November 3 at the Everest Cricket Club ground, a question mark was left hanging over the result of the Open final which ended prematurely.

When the final was eventually called off due to unfavourable conditions caused by inadequate lights, Grill Masters were 67-0 from seven overs after Regal All Stars won the toss.

The Legends and the Masters finals were played during the daytime with natural light but the highly anticipated Open final was scheduled to begin at 18:00hrs with the artificial lights but both teams were hesitant to begin with the eight floodlights. Two lights were on and off, while the others were just inadequate for the large outfield.

However, due to encouragement from the mammoth crowd the teams decided to begin the game more so since the possibility of a reserve day was a difficult consideration for the hosts, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL).

At the closing presentation ceremony, host Inderjeet Persaud told the audience, including acting Prime Minister of Guyana the Honourable Khemraj Ramjattan, that Grill Masters of Berbice and Regal All Stars of Campbellville in Georgetown were given two options; share the title or return another day to have the match played solely in natural day-light but spectators left not knowing what was the decision taken.

However, the GSCL issued a media release on Wednesday November 6 declaring Grill Masters and Regal All Stars joint champions. The release stated that after more than 48 hours have passed since the match ended abruptly and the teams have not decided on the way forward. The league noted that it is logistically challenging to replay the game another day so the best decision is to share the title and the prize money equally. Both teams will be champions and will get G$300,000 each.

The GSCL stated that the three-day tournament which had 26 teams playing 48 games was well executed and apart from the issue of lights on the final night, it was a successful tournament. The organizers are pledging to use only daylight for future tournaments unless the floodlights have reached a high standard.

The result of the Open final therefore means that Regal teams have made a clean sweep of the titles this year. In the Legends over-50 category, Regal Legends were crowned the first ever champions since this is a new category that was introduced this year, while in the Masters category, Regal Masters took their third consecutive championship with an easy victory over Wellman Masters in the final.