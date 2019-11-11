Khan bowls Everest CC to comprehensive win over GNIC SC

Latest update November 11th, 2019 12:58 AM
Former West Indies U19 leg spinner Amir Khan finished with a match haul of 15 wickets to lead host Everest Cricket Club to an innings and 10 runs victory over GNIC SC when the Georgetown Cricket Association/GISE/Star Party Rentals/Trophy Stall first division two-day tournament continued yesterday.
Resuming on their overnight first innings score of 96-4, in reply the home team 256, GNIC SC were bowled out for 130. Premchand Sookdeo made 32, Quincy Ovid Richardson scored 26 and Dwain Dick 19. Khan bagged 8-31.
Trailing by 126, the visitors, batting a second time, were sent packing for 117 in 33.4 overs in the second session of the final day’s play. Khan again proved destructive as he grabbed 7-39. He was supported by Richie Looknauth who took 3-34; Looknauth also top scored for Everest CC with 70. Richardson made 36 with four fours for GNIC SC, while Dexter Solomon contributed 33 and Jermaine Grovesnor 26.
Nov 11, 2019The curtains fell on the 2019 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior Indoor Hockey championships last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue where the two...
Nov 11, 2019
Nov 11, 2019
Nov 11, 2019
Nov 11, 2019
Nov 11, 2019
On October 24, the AFC held a press conference and made two statements that reverberated throughout the political world... more
When the British ran the public service, prior to 1966, they did so with hundreds of years of experience in running public... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Why does Harvard University in the United States of America (US) have a moral obligation to provide... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]