Khan bowls Everest CC to comprehensive win over GNIC SC

Former West Indies U19 leg spinner Amir Khan finished with a match haul of 15 wickets to lead host Everest Cricket Club to an innings and 10 runs victory over GNIC SC when the Georgetown Cricket Association/GISE/Star Party Rentals/Trophy Stall first division two-day tournament continued yesterday.

Resuming on their overnight first innings score of 96-4, in reply the home team 256, GNIC SC were bowled out for 130. Premchand Sookdeo made 32, Quincy Ovid Richardson scored 26 and Dwain Dick 19. Khan bagged 8-31.

Trailing by 126, the visitors, batting a second time, were sent packing for 117 in 33.4 overs in the second session of the final day’s play. Khan again proved destructive as he grabbed 7-39. He was supported by Richie Looknauth who took 3-34; Looknauth also top scored for Everest CC with 70. Richardson made 36 with four fours for GNIC SC, while Dexter Solomon contributed 33 and Jermaine Grovesnor 26.