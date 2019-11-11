Guyana honours the service and sacrifice of world war veterans

Scores gathered early yesterday at the Cenotaph Monument, located on Main and Church Streets, Georgetown to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Leading the tribute to the fallen was President David Granger who was joined by members of the military, the diplomatic corps and veterans from the Guyana Legion.

The ceremony began with a military parade followed by the Presidential Salute, the Last Post and two minutes of silence to acknowledge the fallen military officers of World Wars I and II. This was followed by the laying of wreaths, which saw the Head of State and Commander in chief paying the first tribute. He was then followed by Vice-President and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, who is also performing the duties of Prime Minister, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Patrick West, Police Commissioner, Leslie James and the Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore.

In his address, the Head of State said that the occasion is a reminder of the sacrifices made by the gallant men and women, who gave their lives in the two world wars.

“We are forever indebted to them for this supreme sacrifice in the cause of peace and freedom.”

He noted that it is also a time for people to recall with gratitude those who, through the years, have made similar personal sacrifices in the continuing struggle for human dignity, social justice and freedom from all forms of oppression. Their example, he said, strengthens our resolve to maintain our efforts for a world at peace with justice and prosperity for all peoples.

“Let us remember also, those Guyanese who, since Independence, have died in the service of our nation. Let us thank those who continue to defend our territory and our patrimony throughout our country.”

The Head of State also called on citizens to rededicate themselves to the search for peace and well-being of our beloved country.

Also present at yesterday’s event were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Dr. Karen Cummings, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Basil Williams SC., Minister of Communities, Hon. Ronald Bulkan and Minister of Social Cohesion, Hon. Dr. George Norton.

Remembrance Day is an international Memorial Day observed within the British Commonwealth since the end of World War I to remember members of the armed forces who died in the two World Wars.

More recently, it has been expanded to include those who have died in conflicts after the two World Wars.