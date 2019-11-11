Latest update November 11th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Granny, 73, who went to collect pension with husband still missing

Nov 11, 2019 News 0

 

It is now seven days since Philommena Alfred went missing. The 73-year-old woman, who is from Grant New Port, Pomeroon River, was last seen at Republic Bank’s Anna Regina, Essequibo branch with her husband.
Mrs. Alfred reportedly accompanied her husband to the bank last week Monday to uplift their pensions. The woman reportedly waited outside the bank, while her husband conducted the transaction inside.
When the man exited the bank sometime around 14:00hrs, his wife was nowhere to be seen. Family members told this publication that they made numerous searches, but none were fruitful. They said that they also received calls from individuals in Lima Sands and Capoey, reporting sightings of Mrs. Alfred.

“Missing Philommena Alfred

The woman was last seen wearing a black and white spotted dress, and carrying a small shoulder purse.
She was also in possession of her national identification card, along with her husband’s pension book
Kaieteur News was informed by family members that the woman suffers from a touch of amnesia, but has never wandered off. “Sometimes she don’t remember people and so… it can be that she wander off,” said one family member.
The matter was reported at the Anna Regina Police Station and investigations are ongoing.
It is not clear, however, whether the surveillance cameras at the bank were reviewed.
Persons with information that may reunite Philommena with her loved ones, are asked to contact the nearest police station, or one of the following numbers; 666-7651, 674-5648, 602-4265, 661-0847.

More in this category

Sports

Farfan & Mendes/ Sunshine Snacks junior hockey c/ships… Saints and GCC reign supreme

Farfan & Mendes/ Sunshine Snacks junior hockey c/ships…...

Nov 11, 2019

The curtains fell on the 2019 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior Indoor Hockey championships last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue where the two...
Read More
18 matches on Mackeson 3×3 Classic opening night

18 matches on Mackeson 3×3 Classic opening...

Nov 11, 2019

Guyanas absence can negatively impact CC TTBA president

Guyanas absence can negatively impact CC TTBA...

Nov 11, 2019

Regal teams complete clean sweep …All Star finalists declared joint champions

Regal teams complete clean sweep …All Star...

Nov 11, 2019

Eion Blue champion in Ansa McAls Dewars Scotch Whiskey Golf classic

Eion Blue champion in Ansa McAls Dewars Scotch...

Nov 11, 2019

Charlestown Secondary win CSEC PE Futsal football tourney

Charlestown Secondary win CSEC PE Futsal football...

Nov 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

  •  Bonuses and promotions

    When the British ran the public service, prior to 1966, they did so with hundreds of years of experience in running public... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019