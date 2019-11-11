Granny, 73, who went to collect pension with husband still missing

Latest update November 11th, 2019 12:58 AM
It is now seven days since Philommena Alfred went missing. The 73-year-old woman, who is from Grant New Port, Pomeroon River, was last seen at Republic Bank’s Anna Regina, Essequibo branch with her husband.
Mrs. Alfred reportedly accompanied her husband to the bank last week Monday to uplift their pensions. The woman reportedly waited outside the bank, while her husband conducted the transaction inside.
When the man exited the bank sometime around 14:00hrs, his wife was nowhere to be seen. Family members told this publication that they made numerous searches, but none were fruitful. They said that they also received calls from individuals in Lima Sands and Capoey, reporting sightings of Mrs. Alfred.
The woman was last seen wearing a black and white spotted dress, and carrying a small shoulder purse.
She was also in possession of her national identification card, along with her husband’s pension book
Kaieteur News was informed by family members that the woman suffers from a touch of amnesia, but has never wandered off. “Sometimes she don’t remember people and so… it can be that she wander off,” said one family member.
The matter was reported at the Anna Regina Police Station and investigations are ongoing.
It is not clear, however, whether the surveillance cameras at the bank were reviewed.
Persons with information that may reunite Philommena with her loved ones, are asked to contact the nearest police station, or one of the following numbers; 666-7651, 674-5648, 602-4265, 661-0847.
