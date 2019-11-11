Govt. gives out land larger than Georgetown to a single individual

Over 3,000 acres of prime property at Ruimveldt, Georgetown have been awarded to a North Ruimveldt resident.

According to Official Gazette publications of November 2nd, 2019, the land has been awarded to Kirk Andrew Hollingsworth, a North Ruimveldt resident.

According to the Official Gazette publication, the parcel of land is known as 2242 Block XXX Zone, East Bank Demerara.

The application for the land appeared to have been made in 2017.

Hollingsworth was actually awarded 3,199.92 acres, according to the Official Gazette.

The order, signed by Tandika Adams, on behalf of the Commission of Title, was made on October 14th, 2019.

The land is reportedly located in the vicinity of where a critical alternative road from Diamond to Ogle is planned, east of Houston, East Bank Demerara and south of the Ruimveldt schemes.

It will likely be positively impacted by a planned new crossing for the Demerara River as the overpasses are projecting to take traffic to that area.

The construction of that alternative road will open up the area, potentially greatly raising the value of those 3,000 acres.

Oil companies have been eyeing the area. There is very little land remaining available on the East Bank, for housing or other projects.

It is unclear whether it was public knowledge that the lands were available for development.

Research on Hollingsworth has uncovered a wealth of information.

The land is believed to belong to the Guyana Sugar Corporation.

The award will mean that Hollingsworth has been handed control of plot that is worth billions of dollars at a time when city properties value have been skyrocketing in the face of the oil and gas industry which is taking off now in Guyana.

While not officially known as a major businessman with large holdings, Hollingsworth, in addition to being a Guyana Power and Light Director, was a former Executive Director of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

He was also reported as a member of the African Business Roundtable Executive, where he was promoting the Green Guyana Expo and International Small Business Summit.

The news of the award has raised eyebrows with the Opposition expected to protest the transaction this week about such a large plot to a single individual.

The land is said to be larger than Georgetown, believed stretching behind Houston east to Ogle, on the East Coast Demerara.

It is an area that is in high demand by oil companies who is setting up operations.

Hollingsworth, according to his Linkedin.com account, said he is a former British Diplomat, serving at senior levels with the British Government- (UK, Caribbean, Middle East and Southern Africa) for over 25 years.

He said that he served in various senior roles in the UK and overseas, working for UK Trade & Investment (the leading export promotion and Investment agency in the world) and the British Diplomatic Service where he served as Head of Mission in Malawi and in Trinidad & Tobago.

“I have considerable Public Relations experience and a highly successful record of working with governments, the private sector, investors, media to realise successful outcomes. I have led the successful development and implementation of strategic Oil & Gas trade development plans in some of the most challenging international markets globally including Libya, Egypt, Syria and Angola.”

Hollingsworth describes himself as a consummate professional with a wide international background in leading transformational change in organisations.

“I understand how Western Governments, businesses and the private sector think and work, the sensitivities and impulses of international investors, and the type of support critical to development of SMEs. I have supported negotiations on international trade agreements e.g. (EPAs), and I have led and hosted successful high-level trade and investment missions globally.”

He also said that he is bilingual -English and Portuguese- and I speak the ‘language’ of International Trade and Investment.