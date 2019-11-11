Farfan & Mendes/ Sunshine Snacks junior hockey c/ships… Saints and GCC reign supreme

The curtains fell on the 2019 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior Indoor Hockey championships last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue where the two most dominant junior clubs in Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and Saints Hockey (SHC) carted off the spoils in the under-21 and under-16 division.

The girls under-21 final was most subscribed and GBTI GCC Spartans overcame a promising Saints side 2-1. GCC dominated the individual accolades with Madison Fernandes (MVP), Sarah Klautky (Most goals -6) and Jessica Mittleholzer (best goalkeeper) claiming prizes, while Julia Gouviea of Old Fort won best goalkeeper.

GCC Pitbulls defeated YMCA Old Fort to take the boys under-21 title. Pitbulls Meshach Sargeant was awarded MVP, while Michael Hing was adjudged best goalkeeper. Old Forts Omar Hopkinson scored the most goals (4), while Baraka Garnett of Saints was recognised as the most promising player.

In the under-16 division, SHC Shockwave came out victorious, dethroning last years champions, St. Joseph High. Naresh Mahadeo (best goalkeeper) and Shakeem Fausette (Most Goals 9) were pivotal in Saints triumphant campaign. Shaquan Favourite of YMCA Old Fort was the MVP, while Javid Hussain of SHC Silencers was the most promising player in the tournament.

On the distaff side in the under-16, GCC picked up their third title with GBTI Spartans making light work of their opponents to win the title. As expected, the clinical Abosiade Cadogan of Spartans emerged as the top scorer with 13 goals, while her captain Sarah Klautky emerged as the MVP. Young Clayza Bobb of SHC Sensations deservedly was recognised as the most promising player, while Empress Charles of Bingo GCC Her-ricanes was the best goalkeeper.

The Junior indoor hockey championships was also sponsored by Simco Engineering company.