Latest update November 11th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Farfan & Mendes/ Sunshine Snacks junior hockey c/ships… Saints and GCC reign supreme

Nov 11, 2019 Sports 0

The curtains fell on the 2019 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior Indoor Hockey championships last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue where the two most dominant junior clubs in Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and Saints Hockey (SHC) carted off the spoils in the under-21 and under-16 division.
The girls under-21 final was most subscribed and GBTI GCC Spartans overcame a promising Saints side 2-1. GCC dominated the individual accolades with Madison Fernandes (MVP), Sarah Klautky (Most goals -6) and Jessica Mittleholzer (best goalkeeper) claiming prizes, while Julia Gouviea of Old Fort won best goalkeeper.
GCC Pitbulls defeated YMCA Old Fort to take the boys under-21 title. Pitbulls Meshach Sargeant was awarded MVP, while Michael Hing was adjudged best goalkeeper. Old Forts Omar Hopkinson scored the most goals (4), while Baraka Garnett of Saints was recognised as the most promising player.
In the under-16 division, SHC Shockwave came out victorious, dethroning last years champions, St. Joseph High. Naresh Mahadeo (best goalkeeper) and Shakeem Fausette (Most Goals 9) were pivotal in Saints triumphant campaign. Shaquan Favourite of YMCA Old Fort was the MVP, while Javid Hussain of SHC Silencers was the most promising player in the tournament.
On the distaff side in the under-16, GCC picked up their third title with GBTI Spartans making light work of their opponents to win the title. As expected, the clinical Abosiade Cadogan of Spartans emerged as the top scorer with 13 goals, while her captain Sarah Klautky emerged as the MVP. Young Clayza Bobb of SHC Sensations deservedly was recognised as the most promising player, while Empress Charles of Bingo GCC Her-ricanes was the best goalkeeper.
The Junior indoor hockey championships was also sponsored by Simco Engineering company.

More in this category

Sports

Farfan & Mendes/ Sunshine Snacks junior hockey c/ships… Saints and GCC reign supreme

Farfan & Mendes/ Sunshine Snacks junior hockey c/ships…...

Nov 11, 2019

The curtains fell on the 2019 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior Indoor Hockey championships last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue where the two...
Read More
18 matches on Mackeson 3×3 Classic opening night

18 matches on Mackeson 3×3 Classic opening...

Nov 11, 2019

Guyanas absence can negatively impact CC TTBA president

Guyanas absence can negatively impact CC TTBA...

Nov 11, 2019

Regal teams complete clean sweep …All Star finalists declared joint champions

Regal teams complete clean sweep …All Star...

Nov 11, 2019

Eion Blue champion in Ansa McAls Dewars Scotch Whiskey Golf classic

Eion Blue champion in Ansa McAls Dewars Scotch...

Nov 11, 2019

Charlestown Secondary win CSEC PE Futsal football tourney

Charlestown Secondary win CSEC PE Futsal football...

Nov 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

  •  Bonuses and promotions

    When the British ran the public service, prior to 1966, they did so with hundreds of years of experience in running public... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019