Latest update November 11th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Family members call off search for missing boat captain

Nov 11, 2019 News 0

 

Almost three weeks after he reportedly went missing the family members of 53-year –old David Mohan, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) have called of the search for the captain that fell off his boat into the Demerara river.
The incident occurred on October 31, 2019, behind the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown. Kaieteur News understands that Mohan, his eldest son, Christopher , and another man were on a fishing trip when the incident occurred. The man’s niece, Madonna Ghanie, said relatives have lost all hope of locating the missing man and as a result they have called off the search.“We search the spot that he went missing, then we went and carried out a search at Essequibo coast and we still can’t find him. We don’t know where else more to search, we don’t know if he dead or if he alive.” According to reports, while on the fishing trip Mohan complained of feeling unwell minutes before he fell into the river.

Missing David Mohan

“He tell he son that he was not feeling well…then he tell Christopher to go and bring he pressure table that was in his bag. But when he [Christopher] was about to go for the tablets, he saw his father leaning forward to fall into the river but when he stretch out his hand to assist him it was too late.”
Hours after the accident, the son and his friend were rescued by relatives because neither of them was able to captain the boat back to sea shore, she also disclosed,

More in this category

Sports

Farfan & Mendes/ Sunshine Snacks junior hockey c/ships… Saints and GCC reign supreme

Farfan & Mendes/ Sunshine Snacks junior hockey c/ships…...

Nov 11, 2019

The curtains fell on the 2019 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior Indoor Hockey championships last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue where the two...
Read More
18 matches on Mackeson 3×3 Classic opening night

18 matches on Mackeson 3×3 Classic opening...

Nov 11, 2019

Guyanas absence can negatively impact CC TTBA president

Guyanas absence can negatively impact CC TTBA...

Nov 11, 2019

Regal teams complete clean sweep …All Star finalists declared joint champions

Regal teams complete clean sweep …All Star...

Nov 11, 2019

Eion Blue champion in Ansa McAls Dewars Scotch Whiskey Golf classic

Eion Blue champion in Ansa McAls Dewars Scotch...

Nov 11, 2019

Charlestown Secondary win CSEC PE Futsal football tourney

Charlestown Secondary win CSEC PE Futsal football...

Nov 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

  •  Bonuses and promotions

    When the British ran the public service, prior to 1966, they did so with hundreds of years of experience in running public... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019