Family members call off search for missing boat captain

Almost three weeks after he reportedly went missing the family members of 53-year –old David Mohan, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) have called of the search for the captain that fell off his boat into the Demerara river.

The incident occurred on October 31, 2019, behind the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown. Kaieteur News understands that Mohan, his eldest son, Christopher , and another man were on a fishing trip when the incident occurred. The man’s niece, Madonna Ghanie, said relatives have lost all hope of locating the missing man and as a result they have called off the search.“We search the spot that he went missing, then we went and carried out a search at Essequibo coast and we still can’t find him. We don’t know where else more to search, we don’t know if he dead or if he alive.” According to reports, while on the fishing trip Mohan complained of feeling unwell minutes before he fell into the river.

“He tell he son that he was not feeling well…then he tell Christopher to go and bring he pressure table that was in his bag. But when he [Christopher] was about to go for the tablets, he saw his father leaning forward to fall into the river but when he stretch out his hand to assist him it was too late.”

Hours after the accident, the son and his friend were rescued by relatives because neither of them was able to captain the boat back to sea shore, she also disclosed,