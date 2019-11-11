Eion Blue champion in Ansa McAls Dewars Scotch Whiskey Golf classic

Rookie Eion Blue pulled out all the stops to produce a magnificent gross 92 giving him a net 64 off 28 handicap to emerge champion. Blue stated, “I had a really good game today, My play all around was just good.”

Dewar Whiskeys first individual sponsorship of Saturday November 9, was met with resounding success as the golfers took to the course early to enjoy the good grounds and fine weather under a staggered start system.

Teeing off at 09:00am were Eion Blue, Patanjilee Persaud, Bholawram Deo and Paton George. It seemed as if the cool start caused Eion to excel as he outperformed his group and set the days winning score. Other groups began at 11:00am with the rest of players teeing off between 12:00 and 12:30pm. The staggered start allowed for very good performances as golfers played at their own unhindered quick paces.

In the 0-9 Flight, former Guyana Open champion Alfred Mentore forged ahead of the other champions in his group. Winners were: 1st Alfred Mentore (68/9); 2nd Patrick Prashad (70/8); and 3rd Mike Mangal (72/8). They were closely followed by Jaipaul Suknanan (73/9), Kassim Khan (73.8) and Monnaf Arjune (75/9).

In the 10-18 category, winners were: 1st Satrohan Tiwari (67/14); 2nd Parmanand Persaud (68/13); and 3rd Mike Gayadin (71/12) the best of a tie with Mahindranauth Tiwari (71/12) and Lekhnarine Shivraj (71/15). The tie was closely followed by Ayube Subhan (72/14).

In the 19-28 flight, winners were: 1st- (with the tournaments Best Net score and therefore automatically the tournament Champion) Eion Blue (64/28); 2nd Guillermo Escarraga (70/19); and 3rd Bholawram Deo (71/19) the better of a tie with Videsh Persaud (71/28). Other notable performances in this flight came from Jordi Pinol (73/28), Maurice Solomon (73/26), and Sarwan (73/20).

There were four specialty prizes. Two were won by current Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud Best Gross and Longest Drive, while Mike Mangal won the Nearest The Pin prize, and rookie Bob Effergelt won the Most Honest Golfer prize.

Dewars Blended Scotch Whiskey Brand Coordinator, Timothy Sammy and Corporate Communications Officer, Treiston Joseph, were on hand to express their appreciation for the tournament and to congratulate the winners and distribute prizes.

ANSA McAl, has been a great corporate supporter of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) in excess of ten years and this Dewar s tournament marks the third tournament they have sponsored at the LGC this year, having hosted the Suzuki Motors Invitational and co-hosted the Lusignan Open. CEO Troy Cadogan, himself a veteran golfer, participated in the days play, but modestly did not attempt to win a prize.