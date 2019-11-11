Dindyal century hands GCC huge victory; Jailall ton propels Bel Air Rubis 2

Mavindra Dindyal and Hardeo Jailall struck centuries as Georgetown Cricket Club and Bel Air Rubis ‘2’ recorded victories when the latest round of matches in the Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament concluded yesterday.

At Bourda, the home team began the day on 127-3, in reply to Ace Warriors first innings total of 38 all out. Led by a fine century from teenager Mavindra Dindyal, GCC declared on 285-5. Dindyal and Ronaldo Ali Mohamed resumed on 37 and 13 respectively, and extended their partnership to 203 before Ali Mohamed was bowled by Gopaul Ramgobin for 52 which included three fours and one six. Dindyal added another useful partnership with Devon Lord to further frustrate their opponents. The right handed Dindyal struck eight fours and one six before he was caught at the wicket off Martin Innis for 101.

Lord remained unbeaten on 54 with four fours and three sixes. Inniss claimed 2-104.

Trailing by 247, Ace Warriors were bowled out for 43 in their second turn at the crease.

Lord captured 4-21 for GCC who won by an innings and 204 runs.

At Queen’s College ground, Bel Air Rubis ‘2’ beat Diplomats by nine wickets.

In reply to Diplomats first innings score of 215, Rubis Bel Air 2 resumed on 178-5 with Hardeo Jailall on 64. Jailall continued to time the ball well and struck 107 to guide his team to 274 all out.

Andre Foster took 2-42.

Batting a second time, Diplomats scored 205 all out. Daniel Bobb made 61 and Nigel Simpson 57; Mandar Jeenarine claimed 4-49.

Set 147 for victory, Bel Air Rubis ‘2’ reached their target for the loss of one wicket. Renei Gransult led with 66 while Jailall and Keon Franklin made 42 and 32 not out respectively.

(Zaheer Mohamed)