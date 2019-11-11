Latest update November 11th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Charlestown Secondary win CSEC PE Futsal football tourney

Nov 11, 2019 Sports 0

Charlestown Government Secondary School CSEC Physical Education & Sport Student Class Project 2020 & teacher Mark Whyte Super Striker Futsal completed a well organized two days programme sponsored by the Cuffy 250 Committee and NSC.
The host school came out on top in the inter school female 5-A-Side round robin tournament defeating Tucville Secondary in the final which was played in front of a vocal crowd. Charlestown won 5-1, with goalscorer being Donna Lowe 3, S. Thornhill & Tynesha Thorne 1 each.  Kizian London netted the lone goal for the loosing team.
In Early matches Opening game – Tucville edged Cummings Lodge Secondary 2-1, with Alliyah Allen netting 2. Eliz Hope scored for the loosing team.
Charlestown beat East Ruimveldt Secondary 8-1, Sania Eastman 3, Donna Lowe 2, T. Thorne 3. Keasha Jones scored the lone goal for East Ruimveldt.
Tucville defeated Craft Production & Design Division 3-0. A. Allen, K. Jupiter & K. London each scoring 1 goal.
Cummings Lodge edged New Campbellville Secondary 1 nil. E. Hope was the goal scorer.
Charlestown beat Saint Johns College 4-1, with Shanic Thornhill 3, D. Lowe 1.
Cummings Lodge 4, Craft Production & DD 0: Ronnella George 3, Lecu Williams 1 for the winners.
Tucville 1, New Campbeville 0. A. Allen scored the lone goal.
East Ruimveldt 3, Saint Johns 0: Amana McPherson 2, K. Jones 1 were the scorers.
Semis Charlestown 3, Cummings Lodge 0.  D. Lowe, S. Thornhill & S. Easton 1 goal each.
Tucville 2, East Ruimveldt 0. Kizian London 1 & A. Allen 1.
3rd place Cummings Lodge 4, East Ruimveldt 0.  Eliz Hope 3, Ronnella George 1.
Outstanding performers were:
MVP A. Allen
Most Discipline Team – Cummings Lodge
Best Dress Team Tucville
Highest Goal Scorer S. Thornhill
Best Goal Keeper Akeela Koster Charlestown

More in this category

Sports

Farfan & Mendes/ Sunshine Snacks junior hockey c/ships… Saints and GCC reign supreme

Farfan & Mendes/ Sunshine Snacks junior hockey c/ships…...

Nov 11, 2019

The curtains fell on the 2019 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior Indoor Hockey championships last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue where the two...
Read More
18 matches on Mackeson 3×3 Classic opening night

18 matches on Mackeson 3×3 Classic opening...

Nov 11, 2019

Guyanas absence can negatively impact CC TTBA president

Guyanas absence can negatively impact CC TTBA...

Nov 11, 2019

Regal teams complete clean sweep …All Star finalists declared joint champions

Regal teams complete clean sweep …All Star...

Nov 11, 2019

Eion Blue champion in Ansa McAls Dewars Scotch Whiskey Golf classic

Eion Blue champion in Ansa McAls Dewars Scotch...

Nov 11, 2019

Charlestown Secondary win CSEC PE Futsal football tourney

Charlestown Secondary win CSEC PE Futsal football...

Nov 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

  •  Bonuses and promotions

    When the British ran the public service, prior to 1966, they did so with hundreds of years of experience in running public... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019