Charlestown Secondary win CSEC PE Futsal football tourney

Charlestown Government Secondary School CSEC Physical Education & Sport Student Class Project 2020 & teacher Mark Whyte Super Striker Futsal completed a well organized two days programme sponsored by the Cuffy 250 Committee and NSC.

The host school came out on top in the inter school female 5-A-Side round robin tournament defeating Tucville Secondary in the final which was played in front of a vocal crowd. Charlestown won 5-1, with goalscorer being Donna Lowe 3, S. Thornhill & Tynesha Thorne 1 each. Kizian London netted the lone goal for the loosing team.

In Early matches Opening game – Tucville edged Cummings Lodge Secondary 2-1, with Alliyah Allen netting 2. Eliz Hope scored for the loosing team.

Charlestown beat East Ruimveldt Secondary 8-1, Sania Eastman 3, Donna Lowe 2, T. Thorne 3. Keasha Jones scored the lone goal for East Ruimveldt.

Tucville defeated Craft Production & Design Division 3-0. A. Allen, K. Jupiter & K. London each scoring 1 goal.

Cummings Lodge edged New Campbellville Secondary 1 nil. E. Hope was the goal scorer.

Charlestown beat Saint Johns College 4-1, with Shanic Thornhill 3, D. Lowe 1.

Cummings Lodge 4, Craft Production & DD 0: Ronnella George 3, Lecu Williams 1 for the winners.

Tucville 1, New Campbeville 0. A. Allen scored the lone goal.

East Ruimveldt 3, Saint Johns 0: Amana McPherson 2, K. Jones 1 were the scorers.

Semis Charlestown 3, Cummings Lodge 0. D. Lowe, S. Thornhill & S. Easton 1 goal each.

Tucville 2, East Ruimveldt 0. Kizian London 1 & A. Allen 1.

3rd place Cummings Lodge 4, East Ruimveldt 0. Eliz Hope 3, Ronnella George 1.

Outstanding performers were:

MVP A. Allen

Most Discipline Team – Cummings Lodge

Best Dress Team Tucville

Highest Goal Scorer S. Thornhill

Best Goal Keeper Akeela Koster Charlestown