Annual Balram Shane Cricket, Volleyball competitions set for Sunday November 24 – Albion Community Center will host event

One of the longest sponsored sporting activities sponsored by a family is celebration two decades this year. The 20th edition of the annual Balram Shane challenge Fund raising 50 overs cricket match and the seventh annual Volleyball competition are fixed for Sunday 24th November at the Albion Sports Complex.

The days activity is being sponsored by Businessman Deonarine Balram of The Balram Shane General store, Rose Hall Town Corentyne, Berbice.

The cricket match will be played between longtime Rivals and two of the top teams in the Country – Albion Community Center and Port Mourant Community Center at the Albion Community Center.

A day full of action is anticipated since matches between the two teams are always keenly contested, while the volleyball competition will see the best volleyball teams in the County spiking it out for top honours.

The winning team will receive the Balram Shane Memorial trophy and over $100,000 and other incentives, while the losing team will be also adequately rewarded. A number of individual awards will be up for grabs including the man of the match, best bowler and best batsman. Albion is the defending champion.

Meanwhile, the seventh annual senior inter club volleyball competition will be organised by the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) and will be played simultaneously on the hard court.

Most of the top volleyball teams in Berbice including defending champions Port Mourant Training Center (PMTC) are expected to compete.

The top teams and outstanding individual players will be presented with trophies and cash incentives by the sponsor and his family who will be on hand to bowl the first ball and do the first serve in the volleyball competition.

According to organiser Deonarine Balram, the competitions are being played in memory of his father who was a former cricketer, community activist and sports enthusiast. Balram, who is a member of the Upper Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (UCCC) among other organisations, is also a community and social activist. He stated that it is something his father would have loved and also one of their ways in giving back in a tangible way to the community from which they garner their support.

Proceeds from the competitions will be dived equally and distributed to the two cricket teams. Other organisations will also benefit from the proceeds of the game.

Starting time is 09:30 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)