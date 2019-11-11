A King join in de land giveaway

There is a short story titled ‘How much land does a man need.” De story end with de fact that all de land a man need is six feet from head to toe.

Jagdeo give away enough land to bury de whole country. Dem boys remember when he give Boyah 103 acres of land at a cheap rate. By de time Boyah done sell de land he mek a thousand times wha he pay fuh de land.

Then Jagdeo give anodda businessman couple hundred acre at Houston at $20 million per acre. De man parcel off de land and start selling it fuh house lots. He start at $30 million per acre. Now dem boys hear de same land selling fuh $50 million per acre.

When dem boys check Jagdeo give away so much land that dem wonder how come dem got more to giveaway? And when Jagdeo come out of office dem boys think de land give away did done.

Dem get a shock. Dem boys see in de Official Gazette that under Soulja Bai more land give away. A man name K. Andrew Hollingsworth get 3,199.92 acres at de back of Houston. That mean de land stretch from wheh Vieira land stop to somewhere at de back of Plaisance.

Dem don’t believe de land is Vieira land so it got to be GuySuCo land which mean de government controlling it. Dem boys seh de K in Hollingsworth name got to stand fuh King.

De Waterfalls paper got two people name King. One name Kemol and de odda one name Osafo and none of dem ain’t get land.

All de years dem boys live in Guyana dem never get a piece of extra land. Some of dem expect a piece in de cemetery but then again, some of dem wouldn’t get none because dem want to cremate.

Now since individual people getting so much land and since Guyana talking bout agriculture, and since when people get land on de coast dem does sell it fuh house lot, dem boys wonder if anybody gun get land to plant.

And dem sure King Andrew Hollingsworth ain giving away any to farmers.

Talk half and don’t plan fuh get any land soo